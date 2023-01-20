The Baker Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team opened its season by beating La Grande 51-22 on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at La Grande.

“It was a close game in the first half, (we) pulled away in second,” said Jamie Bachman, who coaches the team along with Jayme Ramos.

