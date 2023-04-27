Baker Middle School’s softball teams both went 2-0 in games against Payette and Treasure Valley Christian Academy on Saturday, April 22.
The eighth graders improved to 6-0 on the season, beating Payette 20-4, and Treasure Valley Christian Academy 18-0.
Baker’s seventh graders are 4-2 after beating Treasure Valley Christian Academy 14-8 and Payette 15-7.
Eighth grade
Baker took early leads in both games and never trailed in either.
“We really had our bats going today,” coach Jamey Bachman said. “We had 14 hits, eight for extra bases, 23 RBIs, and only two strikeouts on the day.”
Macey Morgan had two home runs and eight RBIs in the two games. Colbi Bachman had a double and a triple, drove in three and stole three bases, while Jaxyn Ramos went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
“Our bullpen did a phenomenal job throwing today,” Bachman said. “They faced 40 batters and only had one hit off of them, six walks, 12 strikeouts.”
Colbi Bachman earned the win against Payette, pitching three innings before being relieved by Kodi Miller for the final two innings.
Miriam Tubbs started against Treasure Valley and had six strikeouts in three innings. Ramos pitched the final inning and had two strikeouts.
Both Bachman and Tubbs are 3-0 on the season.
Seventh grade
“We tried some players out at some new positions and moved our lineup around a little,” Bachman said, and the results speak for themselves with the two dominating wins.
“The ladies played great,” Bachman said. “We had 21 putouts on 26 chances with five errors. As a team we hit .500 with 15 hits, 22 RBIs and six stolen bases.”
Among the highlights, Paityn Barr had a triple and three RBIs, Caylie Kellog hit a double and batted in four, Hannah Sullivan went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Bailey Sangster had three RBIs, while Brooklyn Baxter, Ariah Rexine and Euna Knapp each drove in two runs.
Claire Collier was the winning pitcher against Treasure Valley, pitching all four innings with 10 strikeouts to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Sangster pitched the second game, which ended after three innings. Her season record is also 2-1.
After an intersquad scrimmage Wednesday at the Baker Sports Complex, both Baker teams are scheduled to play two games on Saturday, April 29.
The eighth graders will play Treasure Valley at 11:15 a.m. and Parma at 1 p.m. The seventh graders will play New Plymouth at 11:15 a.m. and McCall at 1 p.m.
