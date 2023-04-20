Baker Middle School softball teams had mixed results last weekend in Idaho, as the eighth graders beat Homedale and New Plymouth, while the seventh graders lost to Parma and Fruitland.
Eighth grade
“The team is playing some great ball right now, especially hitting,” coach Jamey Bachman said after Baker beat Homedale 19-6 and New Plymouth 17-7 to improve to 4-0 on the season. “As a team we hit .385 over both games, we had 23 RBIs with only three strikeouts and had 12 stolen bases.”
On defense, Baker committed five errors over the two games.
“Our fielding started out a little rough, we had a few errors to begin the game but settled in and did much better,” Bachman said.
Colbi Bachman pitched all four innings against Homedale, and part of the second game against New Plymouth, striking out five batters. Miriam Tubbs started the second game and went for two innings, and traded out with Jaz Culley to close the game.
“Macey Morgan continued putting in work behind the plate, doing a great job with the things that don’t show up in the stats,” Jamey Bachman said.
“She caught all eight innings and the other teams are respecting her arm. There weren’t any stolen bases in the first game and only four in the second.”
Baker also turned a double play, when Kaitlyn Dixon fielded a ball at second base and threw it to Jaxyn Ramos at first for the force, who threw it to Moore, who tagged the runner trying to score from third.
Offensively, Colbi Bachman had seven RBIs, stole three bases and scored four runs over the two games. Kate Nilsen, Maylee Martin and Ramos all scored five runs each.
Seventh grade
“The seventh graders played a couple of tight games,” Bachman said.
Baker was behind just 5-2 against Parma, but Parma scored five runs in the last inning to win 10-2.
“Against Fruitland we were up 7-6 until they scored three runs in the bottom of the final inning,” Bachman said. “The ladies were battling the whole day.”
Baker committed just four errors on 45 chances.
Starting pitcher Claire Collier started against Parma and pitched into the sixth inning, walking only two of the 34 hitters she faced.
Bailey Sangster finished the game in the circle.
Sangster started against Fruitland, pitching into the fourth and striking out seven hitters. Collier replaced her in the fourth inning.
Offensively, Sangster had a triple and double and would have had a home run except a young spectator picked up the ball and the umpire ruled that Sangster had to stay at third base. Neva Lynch hit a home run for Baker, which is 2-2 on the season.
