Baker Middle School’s two softball teams opened their seasons with a pair of wins over Fruitland and Nyssa on April 8 at the Sports Complex.
There are 17 eighth graders playing, along with nine seventh graders, said Jamey Bachman, who is helping coach with Steve Bachman.
The players also have an intersquad scrimmage each Wednesday at the Sports Complex.
For the first games, five seventh graders were available, so some eighth graders played in the seventh grade games.
Beside the Bachmans, assistant coaches are Anthony Botello, Morgan Plumbtree, Brandi Sangster, Jake Collier and Kaylan Mosser.
Seventh grade
Baker beat Fruitland 18-9 and Nyssa 20-5 in the season-opening doubleheader, which included a total of eight innings as Baker had such large leads.
“They hit the ball very well — we had 16 hits, seven for extra bases,” Jamey Bachman said. “We need a little work in the field, we were only able to practice on the dirt twice before our games.
“Claire Collier started both games and pitched six innings, and Hannah Sullivan pitched two innings. Both pitched very well. Claire’s record is 2-0, has an ERA of 0, and had 14 strikeouts in her appearances.”
Collier also had a double and a home run.
Catcher Euna Knapp took out two runners stealing off third base and one before they could connect to first, and Caylie Kellogg stole five bases for Baker.
“Every girl on the team had a runner batted in, as a team we had 21 RBIs,” Bachman said.
Neva Lynch nailed two triples and batted in three runners, and Hannah Sullivan and Lexi DelCurto each had a triple.
Eighth grade
Baker topped Fruitland 11-5, then routed Nyssa 13-3. The two games combined for seven innings.
“We had 12 hits in both games, only one for extra bases,” Bachman said. “We did a great job in the field, only had two errors total for both. Colbi Bachman started the first game and pitched three full innings and part of another inning between the two games. Her record is 1-0.
“Miriam Tubbs pitched two full innings and part of another inning in the first game. She has an ERA of 0 and a record of 1-0, Jaz Culley started the second game and pitched two full innings.”
The team managed 11 RBIs, with Tubbs, Culley, Jaxyn Ramos and Brooklyn Baxter driving in two runs. Maylee Martin had five stolen bases, and Colbi Bachman six.
“Macey Morgan put in some work behind the plate,” Jamey Bachman said. “She did a phenomenal job blocking balls in the dirt and threw out four runners trying to steal and picked off another three runners.”
The BMS teams are scheduled to play Saturday, April 15 at Fruitland.
The seventh graders will take on Fruitland and Parma, while the eighth graders play Homedale and New Plymouth.
