Baker Middle School’s eighth grade softball team completed an unbeaten regular season by beating Parma 11-3 and Treasure Valley Christian Academy 11-7 on Saturday, April 29.
The Baker seventh grade team rallied from a 9-0 deficit to tie New Plymouth at 11, then beat McCall 11-10 to finish its season with a 5-2-1 record.
Players from both Baker teams will join to form one team that will compete at the district tournament Saturday, May 6 at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker will play Homedale at 10 a.m., Nyssa at 12:10 p.m. and Payette at 3:10 p.m.
Baker coach Jamey Bachman said the combined team will need to play better defense, as the eighth grade team had 10 errors in the two games on April 29, and the seventh graders had seven errors, the most for either team in a doubleheader this season.
Eighth grade
Bachman said several Baker players had a chance to try different positions.
“Overall great play, but need to clean some things up,” he said.
On offense, Colbi Bachman was 5 for 6 with a home run and two triples, along with three RBIs and two stolen bases.
Macey Morgan, Kate Nilsen, Jaxyn Ramos and Miriam Tubbs each had 2 RBIs, and Maylee Martin drove in three runs. Morgan had two stolen bases and Martin and Tubbs both stole one.
Baker pitchers faced 50 batters and allowed just three hits, although they did give up 18 walks.
Against Parma, Colbi Bachman started and went three innings to earn her fourth win. Tubbs pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
Against Treasure Valley, Brooklyn Baxter pitched two innings and got her first win of the season.
“Kate Nilsen made her pitching debut in the third inning,” Jamey Bachman said. “Kate’s only been pitching for about a month and did a great job. Miriam Tubbs came in for the final two innings, getting another save.
Macey Morgan did another phenomenal job behind the plate, she threw out three runners trying to steal and picked off another three runners that had too big of a lead off the bases.”
Seventh grade
“The girls played great in some tight games,” Bachman said. “We didn’t show up in the first couple of innings against New Plymouth, allowing them a 9-0 lead after the first two innings. The girls showed real
grit and didn’t give up and played much better later on, battling back to an 11-11 tie.”
Baker had 12 stolen bases over the two games. Claire Collier had two hits, including a grand slam, and she and Lexi DelCurto each had four RBIs and one stolen base.
Paityn Barr, Euna Knapp and Claira Slater each had two RBIs. Hannah Sullivan stole four bases, and Knapp three. Sullivan, Mia Munn, Maylee Martin, Bailey Sangster and Caylie Kellog each added critical RBIs.
Collier pitched the first game, moving her season record to 2-1-1.
“Paityn Barr started the second game,” Bachman said. “This was her pitching debut as well, and she’s also only been pitching for about a month. Bailey Sangster took over in the second inning, closing the remaining three innings out and earning the win. Her record for the season is 3-1. She also had six strikeouts.”
