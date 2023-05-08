The Baker Middle School boys and girls track and field teams both placed second behind La Grande at the Baker Invitational on Friday, May 5 at Baker High School.

Baker Middle School Invitational Team scores Boys La Grande 1st, 211.25; Baker 2nd, 185 Girls La Grande 1st, 251; Baker 2nd, 120 Baker individual results Girls 100

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.