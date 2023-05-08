The Baker Middle School boys and girls track and field teams both placed second behind La Grande at the Baker Invitational on Friday, May 5 at Baker High School.
Baker Middle School Invitational Team scores Boys La Grande 1st, 211.25; Baker 2nd, 185 Girls La Grande 1st, 251; Baker 2nd, 120 Baker individual results Girls 100
Kyndal Chandler, 2nd, 13.43; Juniper Joseph, 8th, 14.85; Jurnee Bliss, 14th, 15.42; Sammie Stagnaro, 15th, 15.45; Hannah Cartwright, 21st, 16.18; Maya Alba-Keffer, 26th, 16.55; Adalyn Robb, 41st, 19.10; Jericha Hearne, 43rd, 20.95
200
Brylee Bain, 1st, 1:13.27; Remy Damschen, 7th, 1:18.15; Cadence Brown, 12th, 1:24.67; Kaylee Gross, 14th, 1:29.13; Myley Rabourne, 15th, 1:29.53
1,500
Molly Rasmussen, 3rd, 6:14.06
3,000
Ruby Heriza, 1st, 14:48.52
100 hurdles
Ruby Heriza, 9th, 21.28; Hannah Cartwright, 14th, 22.24; Azilia Chamberlain, 15th, 22.49; McKayla Duke, 19th, 23.70
200 hurles
McKayla Duke, 10th, 40.44; Myley Rabourne, 14th, 44.00
4x100 relay
1st, 57.31 (Kaylee Gross, Jurnee Bliss, Cadence Brown, Kyndal Chandler); 3rd, 59.55 (Sammie Stagnaro, Brylee Bain, Taryn Niday, Molly Rasmussen)
4x400 relay
4th, 5:28.94 (Taryn Niday, Emily Hardy, Cadence Brown, McKayla Duke)
Shot put
Kate Norton, 1st, 39-9.25; Hannah Cartwright, 16th, 20-0.5; Emily Hardy, 19th, 19-10.5; Maya Alba-Keffer, 21st, 19-0; Myley Rabourne, 22nd, 18-7; Jericha Hearne, 25th, 17-8; Azilia Chamberlain, 26th, 15-9.5; Adalyn Robb, 27th, 15-2
Discus
Kate Norton, 1st, 83-1; Lydia Spooner, 12th, 42-9; Azilia Chamberlain, 13th, 40-4
Javelin
Kate Norton, 1st, 86-6; Adalyn Robb, 15th, 44-5.25; Emily Hardy, 18th, 37-0
High jump
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 4-4; Ruby Heriza, 2nd, 4-2; Myley Rabourne, Remy Damschen, 11th, 3-8
Long jump
Brylee Bain, 3rd, 13-5; Molly Rasmussen, 4th, 13-3.5; Juniper Joseph, 6th, 12-7.5; Azilia Chamberlain, 16th, 11-5.5; Remy Damschen, 21st, 11-0; Sammie Stagnaro, 22nd, 10-10; Adalyn Robb, 34th, 9-0
Boys 100
Henry Kamerdula, 1st, 12.91; Gavin Combs, 3rd, 13.11; Lance Downing, 6th, 13.19; Quin Wellman, 7th, 13.22; Danny Duran-Puente, 8th, 13.31; Henry Gaslin, 16th, 14.41; Brandon Rosales, 27th, 15.36; Jacob Christensen, 31st, 16.03
200
Henry Kamerdula, 2nd, 26.68; Brandon Rosales, 16th, 30.79
400
Danny Duran-Puente, 4th, 1:03.33; Everett Freeland, 8th, 1:06.21; Hayden Churchfield, 10th, 1:08.67
800
Kane Hellberg, 1st, 2:25.80; Gabriel Schwartz, 3rd, 2:28.96; Jonathan Kerns, 8th, 2:45.96; Colton Shank, 15th, 2:58.24
1,500
Colton Shank, 6th, 6:03.62
100 hurdles
Ian Brougham, 4th, 20.88
200 hurdles
Ian Brougham, 2nd, 33.59
4x100 relay
2nd, 51.28 (Lance Downing, Danny Duran-Puente, Quin Wellman, Kane Hellberg); 3rd, 53.42 (Everett Freeland, Henry Gaslin, Jake Holden, Henry Kamerdula)
4x400 relay
1st, 4:12.91 (Hayden Churchfield, Kane Hellberg, Lance Downing, Everett Freeland), 8th, Ian Brougham, Jacob Christensen, Ryder Nimmo, Theodore Pepera)
Shot put
Ryder Nimmo, 4th, 34-4; Ben Nudd, 14th, 24-1.5; Jacob Christensen, 15th, 24-1; Theodore Pepera, 17th, 22-3
Discus
Quin Wellman, 1st, 134-0; Ryder Nimmo, 6th, 91-7; Ben Nudd, 12th, 61-8; Theodore Pepera, 17th, 51-5; Dawson Fletcher, 21st, 42-5
Javelin
Jonathan Kerns, 6th, 84-2; Jake Holden, 7th, 82-5; Brandon Rosales, 10th, 78-7; Jacob Christensen, 15th, 65-11
High jump
Henry Gaslin, 2nd, 4-10; Jake Holden, 3rd, 4-8; Quin Wellman, 4th, 4-8; Colton Shank, Danny Duran-Puente, 8th, 4-4; Gabriel Schwartz, 12th, 4-2
Long jump
Gavin Combs, 1st, 16-9; Ben Nudd, Henry Gaslin, 3rd, 14-6; Everett Freeland, Dawson Fletcher, 6th, 13-7; Jonathan Kerns, 11th, 13-0; Ian Brougham, 12th, 12-11; Gabriel Schwartz, 18th, 12-3
Triple jump
Lance Downing, 1st, 32-9; Hayden Churchfield, 2nd, 32-7; Kane Hellberg, 3rd, 32-2
