UNION — The Baker Middle School girls track and field team placed second, and the Baker boys were third, at the Union Invite meet on Friday, April 28.
The Baker girls amassed 149 points, finishing behind La Grande with 173.5.
In the boys meet, Baker had 76 points. Imbler was first with 175.
“What a great day for a track meet,” Baker coach Rob Ferdig said. “This group of student-athletes continues to amaze myself each meet we attend. They are getting in the groove and producing great outcomes in the events they are in.”
Seventh grader Kate Norton set another school record with a throw of 99 feet, 9 inches in the discus.
Kane Hellberg, an eighth grader, is ranked first in the state in the boys triple jump, setting a season best with a leap of 34 feet, 5 inches.
Coach Katie Kaaen said Baker has a “hardworking and talented group of athletes. Every meet they have been breaking their personal records. I am so excited to see what they do in the next couple of weeks.”
Coach Whitney Phillips said Baker competitors are improving weekly, setting many personal records during the Union meet.
“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of weeks and to see where they go from here,” Phillips said.
Baker will host a meet Friday, May 5 at Baker High School, with field events starting at noon and running events at 1:30 p.m.
Union Invite, Friday, April 28
Baker individual results
Girls
100
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 13.67; Kaylee Gross, 10th, 14.83; Molly Rasmussen, 14th, 15.03; Brylee Bain, 17th, 15.23; Sammie Stagnaro, 21st, 15.30; Jurnee Bliss, 25th, 15.54; Hanna Cartwright, 34th, 15.88; Maya Alba-Keffer, 45th, 16.28; Emily Hardy, 59th, 17.05; Lydia Spooner, 60th, 171.7; Myley Rabourne, 63rd, 17.29; Adalyn Robb, 80th, 19.37; Jericha Hearne, 82nd, 21.15
200
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 28.27; Kaylee Gross, 9th, 31.51; Sammie Stagnaro, 13th, 31.97; Brylee Bain, 16th, 32.32; Taryn Niday, 22nd, 33.00; Remy Damschen, 24th, 33.57; Hannah Cartwright, 38th, 35.18; Maya Alba-Keffer, 47th, 36.77; Lydia Spooner, 48th, 36.91
800
Ruby Heriza, 10th, 3:19.11
1,500
Molly Rasmussen, 5th, 6:22.36; Ruby Heriza, 7th, 6:37.97
100 hurdles
Kaylee Gross, 11th, 21.17; Ruby Heriza, 18th, 21.94; Hanna Cartwright, 24th, 23.04; Myley Rabourne, 25th, 23.08; Azilia Chamberlain, 32nd, 25.46
4x100 relay
3rd, 57.94 (Kaylee Gross, June Bliss, Cadence Brown, Kyndal Chandler); 7th, 58.77 (Sammie Stagnaro, Brylee Bain, Taryn Niday, Molly Rasmussen)
4x400 relay
6th, 5:05.07 (Sammie Stagnaro, Remy Damschen, Taryn Niday, Emily Hardy)
Shot put
Kate Norton, 1st, 40-11.75; Hannah Cartwright, 18th, 21-4; Maya Alba-Keffer, Myley Rabourne, 23rd, 20-5; Emily Hardy, 31st, 19-4; Jericha Hearne, 34th, 18-10; Adalyn Robb, 48th, 14-1
Discus
Kate Norton, 1st, 99-9; Azilia Chamberlain, 15th, 45-7; Lydia Spooner, 19th, 43-11.75
Javelin
Kate Norton, 3rd, 77-9; Maya Alba-Keffer, 13th, 59-8.5; Emily Hardy, 30th, 44-4; Jericha Herane, 40th, 37-3; Adalyn Robb, 43rd, 32-5.5
High jump
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 4-8; Ruby Heriza, 5th, 4-0; Remy Damschen, 11th, 3-10; Myley Rabourne, 15th, 3-8
Long jump
Molly Rasmussen, 9th, 12-11; Brylee Bain, 14th, 12-4; Remy Damschen, 31st, 10-8.5; Jurnee Bliss, 44th, 10-1; Adalyn Robb, 58th, 7-9.5
Boys
100
Quin Wellman, 3rd, 12.86; Lance Downing, 8th, 13.37; Danny Duran-Puente, 9th, 13.42; Gavin Combs, 11th, 13.66; Hayden Churchfield, 12th, 13.66; Ben Nudd, 15th, 14.18; Henry Gaslin, 17th, 14.31; Ian Brougham, 22nd, 14.48; Jake Holden, 23rd, 14.48; Brandon Rosales, 29th, 14.87; Ryder Nimmo, 32nd, 15.13; Jacob Christensen, 55th, 16.51; Theodore Pepera, 64th, 17.74
200
Everett Freeland, 4th, 27.66; Gavin Combs, 6th, 27.80; Danny Duran-Puente, 7th, 27.83; Dawson Fletcher, 14th, 30.46; Colton Shank, 22nd, 32.01
400
Everett Freeland, 3rd, 1:02.13; Henry Gaslin, 8th, 1:06.99; Dawson Fletcher, 11th, 1:08.92; Hayden Churchfield, 14th, 1:10.45
800
Gabriel Schwartz, 1st, 2:34.59; Jake Holden, 5th, 2:41.62; Jonathan Kerns, 10th, 2:45.28
1,500
Kane Hellberg, 3rd, 5:10.50; Colton Shank, 11th, 5:52.31
100 hurdles
Ian Brougham, 6th, 19.63
300 hurdles
Ian Brougham, 4th, 53.89
4x100 relay
1st, 49.97 (Danny Duran-Puente, Kane Hellberg, Lance Downing, Quin Wellman); 5th, 54.29 (Everett Freeland, Henry Gaslin, Jake Holden, Brandon Rosales)
4x400 relay
5th, 4:59.41 (Ryder Nimmo, Ian Brougham, Dawson Fletcher, Gabriel Schwartz)
Shot put
Ryder Nimmo, 2nd, 33-11; Ben Nudd, 19th, 25-8.5; Jacob Christensen, 21st, 25-1.5; Theodore Pepera, 29th, 23-7
Discus
Quin Wellman, 1st, 129-7; Ryder Nimmo, 4th, 106-5; Brandon Rosales, 24th, 63-8; Ben Nudd, 29th, 56-8; Theodore Pepera, 37th, 51-8.5
Javelin
Jonathan Kerns, 18th, 76-1; Jacob Christensen, 32nd, 63-0
High jump
Quin Wellman, 1st, 5-2; Jake Holden, 3rd, 5-1; Hayden Churchfield, 4th, 4-10; Henry Gaslin, 5th, 4-10; Lance Downing, Kane Hellberg, 11th, 4-6; Danny Duran-Puente, 14th, 4-6; Gavin Combs, 16th, 4-6; Gabriel Schwartz, 19th, 4-4; Colton Shank, 22nd, 4-2; Jonathan Kerns, 26th, 4-2
Long jump
Everett Freeland, 5th, 14-6; Ben Nudd, 6th, 14-5.5; Dawson Fletcher, 9th, 13-7.5; Gabriel Schwartz, 12th, 13-3; Jonathan Kerns, 20th, 12-5.25; Jacob Christensen, 25th, 11-10.5; Colton Shank, 38th, 11-.25; Brandon Rosales, 42nd, 10-9
Triple jump
Kane Hellberg, 1st, 34-5; Hayden Churchfield, 3rd, 33-5.25; Lance Downing, 4th, 31-4.25; Gavin Combs, 6th, 30-9
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.