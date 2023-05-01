BMS girls track.jpg

Baker's seventh grade girls 4x100 relay team placed seventh at the Union Invite on Friday, April 28, 2023. From left, Molly Rasmussen, Brylee Bain, Taryn Niday and Sammie Stagnaro.

 Katie Kaaen/Contributed Photo

UNION — The Baker Middle School girls track and field team placed second, and the Baker boys were third, at the Union Invite meet on Friday, April 28.

The Baker girls amassed 149 points, finishing behind La Grande with 173.5.

