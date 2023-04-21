Baker Middle School’s track and field teams had a strong showing at La Grande on April 14.
It was the teams’ first outing after bad weather canceled their first scheduled meet.
“We are proud of our team,” coach Rob Ferdig said. “They really got to shine in La Grande.”
On the boys side, Baker’s 4x100 relay team of Gavin Combs, Kane Hellberg, Lance Downing and Quin Wellman won the race in a time of 50.67 seconds.
Wellman won the high jump and discus, and Hellberg was second in the long jump.
Baker athletes finished second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
In the girls meet, Baker’s Kyndal Chandler won both the 100 and 200, and she placed second in the long jump.
Kate Norton won the shot put, discus and javelin.
Ferdig said a few Baker competitors are closing in on setting new school records.
He credited the work of assistant coaches Josey Gaslin, Katie Kaaen and Whitney Phillips, as well as high school coach Suzy Cole and BMS athletic director Alan McCauley.
Middle School track and field at La Grande
Baker boys results
100
Quin Wellman, 2nd, 12.89; Henry Kamerdula, 3rd, 13.15; Lance Downing, 4th, 13.34; Danny Duran Puente, 5th, 13.45; Kane Hellberg and Gavin Combs, 6th, 13.52; Hayden Churchfield, 10th, 13.94; Everett Freeland, 11th, 13.96; Henry Gaslin, 14th, 14.20; Ben Nudd, 15th, 14.21; Ian Brougham, 16th, 14.32; Brandon Rosales, 29th, 15.02; Ryder Nimmo, 34th, 15.21; Jacob Christensen, 58th, 16.83
200
Henry Kamerdula, 2nd, 27.11; Everett Freeland, 3rd, 27.77; Danny Duran-Puente, 4th, 27.90; Brandon Rosales, 21st, 31.24; Colton Shank, 25th, 31.45
400
Henry Kamerdula, 3rd, 1:03.82; Henry Gaslin, 8th, 1:08.59
800
Jake Holden, 5th, 2:46.62
1,500
Gabriel Schwartz, 14th, 5:45.82; Jonathan Kerns, 15th, 5:47.44; Dawson Fletcher, 18th, 6:00.51
3,000
Kane Hellberg, 3rd, 11:48.03
100 hurdles
Ian Brougham, 5th, 19.61
4x100 relay
1st, 50.67 (Gavin Combs, Kane Hellberg, Lance Downing, Quin Wellman); 5th, 55.24 (Everett Freeland, Jake Holden, Jonathan Kerns, Henry Gaslin)
4x400 relay
3rd, 4:36.89 (Ian Brougham, Lance Downing, Dawson Fletcher, Colton Shank)
Shot put
Ryder Nimmo, 5th, 32-8; Jacob Christensen, 23rd, 23-8
Discus
Quin Wellman, 1st, 110-6; Ryder Nimmo, 8th, 79-4; Ben Nudd, 16th, 62-5
Javelin
Jake Holden, 12th, 84-10; Ben Nudd, 31st, 66-1; Jacob Christensen, 36th, 63-7; Brandon Rosales, 48th, 59-0; Danny Duran-Puente, 53rd, 56-8
High Jump
Quin Wellman, 1st, 5-2; Hayden Churchfield and Lance Downing, 2nd, 4-8; Henry Gaslin, Colton Shank and Gavin Combs, 9th, 4-6
Long jump
Kane Hellberg, 2nd, 15-7.25; Gavin Combs, 6th, 14-9; Ben Nudd and Hayden Churchfield, 8th, 14-6; Everett Freeland, 10th, 13-11; Ian Brougham, 16th, 13-4; Jake Holden, 17th, 13-3.75; Dawson Fletcher, 23rd, 12-8; Gabriel Schwartz, 33rd, 12-3.25; Jonathan Kerns, 35th, 12-2.5; Colton Shank, 47th, 11-7.25; Danny Duran-Puente, 48th, 11-6; Jacob Christensen, 51st, 10-11.5; Ryder Nimmo, 70th, 9-3.5
Baker girls results
100
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 13.95; Kaylee Gross, 11th, 15.06; Taryn Niday, 22nd, 15.71; Sammie Stagnaro, 26th, 15.79; Jurnee Bliss, 27th, 15.83; Remy Damschen, 36th, 16.14; Brylee Bain, 42nd, 16.40; Hannah Cartwright, 62nd, 17.07; Emily Hardy, 66th, 17.21; Lydia Spooner, 73rd, 17.59; Azilia Chamberlain, 75th, 17.70; Myley Rabourne, 79th, 17.98; Adalyn Robb, 84th, 18.48
200
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 28.78; Kaylee Gross, 6th, 32.07; Taryn Niday, 15th, 32.90; Hannah Cartwright, 28th, 35.17; Lydia Spooner, 34th, 35.79
400
Brylee Bain, 10th, 1:17.18; Sammie Stagnaro, 12th, 1:18.35
800
Ruby Heriza, 14th, 3:14.37
1,500
Ruby Heriza, 6th, 6:28.92
100 hurdles
Hannah Cartwright, 26th, 23.63; Myley Rabourne, 29th, 24.52
4x100 relay
8th, 1:00.51 (Brylee Bain, Sammie Stagnaro, Remy Damschen, Taryn Niday); 9th, 1:00.52 (Jurnee Bliss, Lydia Spooner, Kaylee Gross, Kyndal Chandler)
4x400 relay
7th, 5:52.92 (Molly Rasmussen, Emily Hardy, Azilia Chamberlain)
Shot Put
Kate Norton, 1st, 33-11; Remy Damschen, 13th, 22-2; Hannah Cartwright, 21st, 20-5; Emily Hardy, 29th, 18-4; Myley Rabourne, 33rd, 17-7; Adalyn Robb, 44th, 12-10
Discus
Kate Norton, 1st, 69-7; Lydia Spooner, 10th, 53-0; Azilia Chamberlain, 16th, 46-2
Javelin
Kate Norton, 1st, 89-2; Maya Alba-Keffer, 23rd, 47-5; Jericha Hearne, 41st, 35-3; Adalyn Robb, 44th, 34-0
High Jump
Ruby Heriza, 3rd, 4-2; Myley Rabourne, 10th, 3-10
Long Jump
Kyndal Chandler, 2nd, 13-0; Brylee Bain, 19th, 11-3.5; Sammie Stagnaro, 32nd, 10-6.5; Jurnee Bliss, 41st, 9-9; Remy Damschen, 53rd, 9-4; Adalyn Robb, 58th, 8-9; Jericha Hearne, 65th, 7-3
