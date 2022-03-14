The Baker Middle School wrestling team placed 12th out of 127 teams at the state tournament March 11-12 in Woodburn.

Eight Baker wrestlers qualified: Madi Myer, Neva Lunch, Taryn Niday, Daniel Maldonado, Clay Stevens, Connor Norton, Xander Rexroad and Henry Hester.

At the state tournament, Myer and Hester finished fourth, Stevens was fifth and Niday placed sixth.

