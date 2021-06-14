Jozie Ramos made three key free throws in the final quarter to thwart a Nyssa rally on Friday, June 11 in the Baker gym, giving Baker a 50-46 win and avenging a 43-41 loss at Vale on May 28.
Ramos led all scorers with 27 points, including two free throws with a few seconds left and Baker leading by just two points.
“We take free throws very seriously, because they do win games, and I was confident going up to the line. I know that my team believed in me that I’ll make them,” Ramos, a sophomore post, said.
Fellow sophomore Macey Moore also made three free throws in the final quarter.
The two combined to go 16 of 21 from the line.
“Those kids that go to the free-throw line, capitalize on it and hit their free-throws, just builds confidence,” Baker coach Mat Sand said.
Baker broke open a close game at halftime by outscoring Nyssa 14-5 in the third quarter to take a 34-23 lead. Nyssa then rallied in the final quarter behind 6-foot-5 post Gracie Johnson, who scored eight of her 14 points in the quarter as Nyssa scored 23 points, doubling its total for the first three periods. Brooklyn Johns had nine of her 14 points in the final quarter.
Baker (6-3 on the season) returned to the BHS gym on Saturday, June 12, and has been the case the past few seasons, the Bulldogs fell to Burns, 39-30.
Baker lost just three games in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons — while winning 49 games and one Class 4A state title — and two of those, one in each season, were to the Hilanders.
Baker has three games left this season — today at 5:30 p.m. against Ontario at BHS, then at Vale on Thursday, June 17, and at La Grande on Friday.
