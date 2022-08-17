Seventy golfers turned out for the annual Baker Open tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14 at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Players ranged in age from 20 to 70 and were divided into three divisions — two men’s flights and one women’s flight.
More than 20% of players were from out of the area and stayed in Baker City over the weekend, according to a press release from Quail Ridge.
After Saturday’s play, MC Tacos in Baker City served dinner. There was also a Calcutta — an event when people can bet on players’ performance the following day through an auction.
Fred Warner Jr. served as auctioneer. Proceeds from the Baker Open will be used to improve the 18-hole course
at 2801 Indiana Ave.
Veterans Appreciation DayOn Sunday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans and their families, including spouses and dependents, from Baker and Union counties can play golf for free at Quail Ridge. Cart and club rentals are included for those who need them.
The course will also serve a free barbecue for veterans and their families from 11 a.m.
to 1 p.m.
Information about services available to veterans will be available at the clubhouse.
Veterans who plan to play on Sunday are encouraged to call ahead for a tee time. The clubhouse number at Quail Ridge is 541-523-2358.
Results from the Baker OpenFlight 1, gross
1st: Kurt Simmons
2nd (tie): Jordan Furguson, Todd Points
4th: Colby Dean
5th (tie): Logan Geddes, Gabe Porter
Flight 1, net
1st: Bobby Bond
2nd: Jim Ingram
3rd (tie): Kevin Logsdon, Taylor Malm, Scott Walden
Flight 2, gross
1st: Kenny Bull
2nd: Clint Johnson
3rd: Nic Carman
4th: Garland Hanson
5th: Kenny Keister
Flight 2, net
1st: Doug Moramarco
2nd: Bart Combs
3rd: Mike Watkins
4th (tie): Jay Tanzee, Jeremy Smock
Flight 3, gross
1st: Michelle Bell
Flight 3, net
1st: Vicki Johnson
