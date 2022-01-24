The Baker boys basketball team were missing a familiar face, and voice, on the sidelines last weekend but the Bulldogs were no less dominating on the court.
With head coach Jebron Jones in COVID-19 protocol, Baker opened its twice-delayed Greater Oregon League schedule with a pair of routs on consecutive nights.
The Bulldogs pummeled Ontario 70-21 on Friday, Jan. 21, in the Baker gym, then traveled to Milton-Freewater on Saturday, Jan. 22, and breezed past the Pioneers, 67-33.
The wins gave assistant coach Roland Hobson, who filled in for Jones, a perfect 2-0 record as head coach.
Baker has won seven straight games, its last defeat at Pendleton on Dec. 21. The Bulldogs, ranked eighth in the state in Class 4A, are 12-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Jones had to quarantine for at least five days after possibly being exposed to the virus while coaching the Baker JV team at Vale on Jan. 18, Baker School District athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr.
Jones will be back on the Baker bench when the Bulldogs travel to La Grande on Friday, Jan. 28, for a key GOL match up against the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. La Grande is ranked seventh in the state, one spot ahead of Baker, with a 10-1 overall record, 1-0 in the GOL.
Hobson said that although he didn’t expect to take over temporarily as head coach, the transition went smoothly.
Besides being Jones’ assistant, Hobson said he has been coaching most of the players, including his son, sophomore Paul Hobson, since they were third-graders.
“I know them all,” Roland Hobson said.
After the Bulldogs had dispatched winless Ontario, scoring the first 13 points and leading 44-11 at halftime, Hobson said he was “very happy” with Baker’s performance.
He said he told the players before tipoff that the game might not be competitive, but that they needed to play with focus and enthusiasm regardless of the score.
Hobson said Baker accomplished that goal despite taking control just a few minutes into the game.
“They were having a blast, getting a lot of energy from the bench, playing defense and sharing the basketball,” Hobson said. “It was really fun.”
Baker didn’t get complacent.
With a 40-point lead starting the final quarter, the Bulldogs held the Tigers scoreless in the final eight minutes, which was played with a running clock as Baker’s lead exceeded 35 points.
Isaiah Jones got things started fast after the opening tipoff with an inside basket and then a layin off a steal to give Baker a 4-0 lead in the first 30 seconds.
Hudson Spike had a layin and a 3-pointer sandwiched around Jaron Long’s two free throws, and when Paul Hobson hit a 12-foot jumper midway through the first quarter, Baker’s lead was 13-0 and Ontario coach Kevin Attila called timeout.
The Tigers’ first notable play didn’t even yield any points.
Senior Tysen Roldan leaped to dislodge the net after it got stuck on Long’s made free throw with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
Roldan finally got the Tigers on the scoreboard 50 seconds later with a 3-pointer. He had a rebound basket at the end of the quarter, but Baker still led 19-5 after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs then opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run, led by Jones’ nine points.
Hobson’s 8-footer on a no-look pass from Spike boosted Baker’s lead to 32-7 midway through the quarter.
Hobson led Baker with 19 points, and Jones scored 17. Diego Quintela added nine points, Spike had seven, and Jaron Long and Jaxon Logsdon had six points each.
Bulldogs dominate Mac-Hi
Less than a day later, a similar scenario played out at Milton-Freewater.
Paul Hobson scored 10 points and Isaiah Jones added eight as Baker ran to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter, and the Pioneers never threatened after that.
Hobson scored the other half of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 64-26 after three quarters. Hobson had four 3-pointers in the game.
Ten Baker players scored. Jones added 10 points and Quintela had nine.
BAKER (67)
Logsdon 2 0-2 5, Harper 1 0-0 3, Quintela 4 0-0 9, Younger 2 0-0 5, Molina 1 0-0 2, Spike 1 0-0 2, Jones 5 0-0 10, Long 3 0-0 7, Hobson 8 0-0 20, Charbonneau 0 1-1 2, Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 1-1 67.
MAC-HI (33)
Setzer 3 0-0 8, Siagh 2 0-0 4, Earls 3 0-0 8, Garcia-Meza 0 0-0 0, Sandoval 1 3-6 5, Doherty 0 0-0 0, Corona Ibarra 1 0-0 3, Badillo 2 0-0 4. 12 3-6 32.
Baker 24 16 24 3 — 67
Mac-Hi 4 11 11 7 — 33
ONTARIO (21)
Romayor 3 0-0 6, Hall 0 0-0 0, Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Belze 0 0-0 0, Roldan 4 0-4 9, Helmick 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 0-4 21.
BAKER (70)
Logsdon 3 0-0 6, Harper 0 0-0 0, Quintela 4 0-0 9, Younger 2 0-0 4, Molina 0 0-0 0, Spike 3 0-0 7, Jones 8 1-2 17, Long 1 4-6 6, Hobson 8 1-2 19, Charbonneau 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 6-10 70.
Ontario 5 6 10 0 — 21
Baker 19 25 17 9 — 70
