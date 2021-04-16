The Baker track and field team kicked off its first competitive season in two years on Thursday, April 15 by playing host to La Grande, Nyssa and Joseph.
The Baker girls, led by Emma Baeth sweeping the 800 and 1,500, finished second with 178 points behind La Grande’s 231.
The Bulldog boys placed third behind Nyssa and La Grande, with Kaden Myer winning the 100 with a personal record of 11.51 seconds and Dash Bloomer winning the 300 hurdles in 50.40 seconds, also a personal best.
Baker coach Suzy Cole was impressed the Bulldogs’ performance in their first competition since May 2019.
“I thought they did amazing given it’s been almost two years since they competed,” Cole said. “To come out as strong as they did and just kind of getting their legs back underneath them and stuff, I was very impressed.”
Other Baker individual winners in the girls event included Alexis Conant, who won the 100 hurdles in 19.25. Baker’s Brooklyn Jaca placed second.
Sydney Keller placed second in both the 800 and 1,500, and Anna Belding was second in the 200.
The Bulldogs will travel to Nyssa for a meet on Thursday, April 22.
Results are available at www.athletic.net.
BOYS EVENTS
(Baker finishers only)
100 meters
1. Kaden Myer, 11.51; 4. Malaki Myer, 11.83; 6. Wyatt Hawkins, 12.13; 10, Diego Quintela, 12.53; 14. Wade Hawkins, 13.51; 16. Joey Duncan, 13.69
200 meters
3. Kaden Myer, 24.11; 4. Malaki Myer, 24.35; 7. Diego Quintela, 25.57; 11. Eithen Hatfield, 28.04
1,500 meters
5. Thaddeus Pepera, 5:07.36; 6. Jordan Mills, 5:07.57; 10. Seth Mastrude, 5:40.87; 11. Clayton Dennis, 6:47.10; 12. Jacob Mills, 7:58.69
3,000 meters
5. Jordan Mills, 11:35.72; 7. Eithen Hatfield, 12:51.33
300 hurdles
1. Dash Bloomer, 50.40; 2. Gabriel Bott, 53.97
Shot put
5. Mike Gentry, 31-11; 6. Jacob Mills, 30-05; 11. Reeve Damschen, 25-04
Discus
4. Mike Gentry, 81-10; 6. Jacob Mills, 77-06; 8. Tate Powell, 74-06; 10. Gabriel Bott, 68-01; 11. Clayton Dennis, 65-08
Javelin
2. Gauge Bloomer, 116-00; 3. Dash Bloomer, 111-02
High jump
5. Reeve Damschen, 4-10
Pole vault
3. Gauge Bloomer, 9-06; 4. Reeve Damschen, 9-0; 5. Gabriel Bott, 7-09
GIRLS EVENTS
(Baker finishers only)
100 meters
4. Alexis Conant, 14.16; 6. Sydnee Pierce, 14.33
200 meters
2. Anna Belding, 27.22; 7. Salena Bott, 31.77
800 meters
1. Emma Baeth, 2:38.82; 2. Sydney Keller, 2:40.69
1,500 meters
1. Emma Baeth, 5:20.48; 2. Sydney Keller, 5:20.79; 8. Hailey Zikmund, 6:55.75; 9. Lacy Gyllenberg, 6:58.04
3,000 meters
3. Sydney Lamb, 12:45.87
100 hurdles
1. Alexis Conant, 19.25; 2. Brooklyn Jaca, 20.97
4x100 relay
2. Baker (Sydnee Pierce, Anna Belding, Jozie Ramos, Hailey Zikmund), 54.37
4x400 relay
1. Baker (Sydnee Pierce, Emma Baeth, Anna Belding, Sydney Keller), 4:32.20
Shot put
5. Jozie Ramos, 25-01; 6. Montana Williams, 22-04; 7. Ryann Paulsen, 22-00; 8. Hayden Paulsen, 21-10.5; 12. Morgan Hall, 18-0.50; 13. Kalina Gaslin, 14-06
Discus
4. Jozie Ramos, 63-11; 5. Hayden Paulsen, 61-05; 9. Montana Williams, 54-07; 10. Morgan Hall, 53-05; 13. Kalina Gaslin, 32-11
Javelin
2. Hayden Paulsen, 100-09; 3. Ryann Paulsen, 99-11; 5. Montana Williams, 75-11; 7. Jozie Ramos, 71-06; 8. Avril Zickgraf, 66-11; 10. Brianna Stadler, 52-10
High jump
3. Jozie Ramos, 4-10; 5. Daphne Thomas, 4-6; 6. Brooklyn Jaca, 4-6; 8. Alexis Conant, 4-4
Pole Vault
3. Salena Bott, 7-0; 4. Sydney Keller, 7-0; 5. Avril Zickgraf, 6-6
Long Jump
6. Daphne Thomas, 13-0
Triple jump
3. Salena Bott, 29-5; 6. Avril Zickgraf, 27-0; 9. Daphne Thomas, 13-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.