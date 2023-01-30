The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team traveled several hours each way along the interstate to Hood River High School for a major tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the Bulldogs placed 16th out of 30 teams.
“Girls worked hard and I saw some great things this weekend,” coach Josh Anderson said. “Our first round was a bit rough, we started out flat but picked up momentum as the day went on.”
Kaci Anderson was Baker’s top finisher, losing by points in the finals to Azrin Edwards of Century High School, the top seed in the Class 5A/6A ranks at 140 pounds.
“It was a great match and Kaci was close to turning her multiple times in the second and third rounds,” Josh Anderson said. “Azrin had just enough strength to stay off her back but I’m proud of Kaci for pushing hard to the end. She’s improved tremendously over the season and is becoming more patient and strategic in her decision making.”
Kaci Anderson pinned three opponents, including avenging a loss earlier in January to Rebecca McGee of Hillsboro.
“Kaci dominated this match from the start and didn’t let up until she got the pin which sent her to the finals,” Josh Anderson said.
Marli Lind, from Powder Valley, lost a tough match to top-ranked Isabel Herring of Cleveland High School, then rebounded to win the next three matches, all on pins in the first round.
“She got the first takedown in her final three matches with different moves,” Anderson said. “It’s great to see her having and using different moves to score with. She is becoming a more and more well rounded competitor as the season progresses.”
Julianna Sandberg, also from Powder Valley, also avenged an earlier loss, against Leticia Martinez.
“Julianna was down 4-1 after the first round then went on a 10-0 run before getting a pin,” Anderson said. “It was exciting for her to come from behind to get the win.”
Sandberg did the same thing in the next round against Kaitlin Brock of La Grande, after Brock led 9-1.
“She got a reversal and ended up with Brock on her back,” Anderson said. “She didn’t let up and ended up with the comeback pin and victory. It was an exciting ending to the match. Julianna had her best outing of the year making it to the semifinals. She finished the day taking 4th and going 2-2.”
Madison Meyer went 1-2 for the tournament, winning her second match.
“She was able to secure the first takedown of two of those matches,” Anderson said. “That’s an important thing because in many cases, the wrestler with the first takedown is the wrestler that wins in the end.”
Kylie Martin and Lilly Collins wrestled well despite each losing two matches, Anderson said.
“Lilly has been working on leg attacks and made some great attempts on her shots,” Anderson said. “She’s a hard worker and I know she’ll be right back in the practice room drilling to get better for next week. Kylie fought tough and lost a close match 2-0 to a wrestler from McNary. She was close multiple times to getting a takedown to tie it up.”
McKay Anderson missed the tournament with an injury, and Oakley Anderson had another obligation.
The Bulldogs return to I-84 later this week, traveling to Scappoose on Friday, Feb. 3 for the two-day district tournament, seeking to qualify for the state tournament Feb. 23-25 in Portland.
Hood River tournament
Kylie Martin, 115 pounds
• Champ. Round 2: Lost to Melani Correa, Century, by fall (3:17)
• Consolation Round 2: Lost to Dayanara Salvador, McNary, 2-0
Kaci Anderson, 140, 2nd place, 22 points
• Champ. Round 1: Defeated Xiomara Gordian Gomez, Hood River Valley, by fall (1:08)
• Quarterfinal: Def. Keeley Guthrie, Sutherlin, by fall (5:37)
• Semifinal: Def. Rebecca Mcgee,Hillsboro,, by fall (1:50)
• 1st Place Match: Lost to Azrin Edward, Century, 7-0
Lilly Collins, 145
• Champ. Round 2: Lost to Guadalupe De La Merced Nunez, David Douglas, by fall (1:50)
• Cons. Round 2: Lost to Ashley O‘Tierney, Scappoose, by fall (2:44)
Julianna Sandberg, 155, 4th place, 17 points
• Champ. Round 2: Def. Leticia Martinez, Hillsboro, by fall (5:00)
• Quarterfinal: Def. Kaitlin Brock, La Grande, by fall (5:23)
• Semifinal: Lost to Lauraine Smith, Hood River Valley, by fall (3:29)
• 3rd place match: Lost to Isabel Herring, Cleveland, by fall, (1:37)
Marli Lind, 155, Consolation A Champion, 8 points
• Champ. Round 2: Lost to Isabel Herring, Cleveland, by fall (3:29)
• Cons. Round 2: Def. Caroline Meinzer (Columbia, by fall (29 seconds)
• Cons. Round 3: Def. Kallin Burgess, La Grande, by fall (56 seconds)
• Consolation 1st: Def. Leticia Martinez, Hillsboro, by fall (1:14)
Madison Meyer, 190, 4 points
• Quarterfinal: Lost to Ali Martinez, McNary, by fall (1:30)
• Cons. Round 3: Def. Natalia Solorio Campos, Hood River Valley, by fall (1:19)
• Cons. Semifinal: Lost to May Do, Centennial, by fall (1:37)
