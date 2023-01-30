DSC_0113.JPG

Baker/Powder Valley's Julianna Sandberg, left, gets a hold on Imbler's Lucy Camacho during a match on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in the Baker gym. Sandberg finished fourth at the Hood River tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team traveled several hours each way along the interstate to Hood River High School for a major tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the Bulldogs placed 16th out of 30 teams.

“Girls worked hard and I saw some great things this weekend,” coach Josh Anderson said. “Our first round was a bit rough, we started out flat but picked up momentum as the day went on.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.