Seven of eight Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestlers have qualified for the state tournament, and the Bulldogs finished second as a team at the district tournament Feb. 3 and 4 at Scappoose.
Baker/Powder Valley took second in the team standings with 168 points, behind La Grande with 264. Scappoose was third with 141 points.
The district tournament included teams from Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.
Oakley Anderson and Marli Lind were both district champions, winning all their matches.
Lind went to an ultimate tiebreaker in the championship match against La Grande’s Kaitlin Brock.
“Marli had a great tournament,” said Baker/Powder Valley coach Josh Anderson, who was named coach of the year in the district in his first year guiding the Bulldogs.
Oakley Anderson defeated Estacada’s Rowena Yandell in overtime in the semifinal match, then pinned Cambria Funk of St. Helens late in the third round of the championship match.
Madi Meyer, Lilly Collins and Kaci Anderson all placed second.
Julianna Sandberg placed third, and McKay Anderson was fourth.
Kylie Martin placed eighth and just missed qualifying for the state tournament Feb. 23-25 at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“It was really neat how it all came together – (we) never wrestled that good all at the same time for that tournament,” Josh Anderson said.“The girls did a good job. All year long they’ve wanted to make it to state, it was one of their first goals of the season. We pretty much prepared them by going to hard tournaments. Every single one of them put their hearts into it.”
Anderson said he was proud of Martin’s performance, including rebounding from a near pin in her first match to gain a reversal in the third round and clamping her opponent, Quintessa Lopes of Tillamook, into a pinning cradle.
“It was beyond exciting, and the match was won by grit, heart and never giving up,” Anderson said.
As for his coaching honor, Anderson offered kudos to his assistants.
“It’s not just me, it’s the whole bunch of people who helped these girls, for one on wrestling and two, just believing in themselves,” he said, “Kari (Anderson) does all the behind the scenes paperwork, we call her our ‘scholastic coach,’ she keeps the girls on their grades, tutors in math, and even does their hair. Jeris (Stephens), Nick (Blair) and Kyle (Hamann) helped, and we’ve had guest coaches from the community, from EOU, it’s not just me.”
Girls 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament Baker/Powder Valley results 110 pounds: Kylie Martin, 8th place and scored 8 team points
• Champ. Round 1: Def. Quintessa Lopes, Tillamook, by fall (5:20)
• Quarterfinal: Lost to Florecita Villagomez, La Grande, by fall (1:42)
• Cons. Round 2: Def. Valery Hernandez, North Marion, by fall (31 seconds)
• Cons. Round 3: Lost to Bethany Dunn, North Marion, by major decision, 17-9
135: McKay Anderson, 4th place, 18 team points
• Champ. Round 1: bye
• Quarterfinal: Def. Danika Moody, Dayton, by fall (28 seconds)
• Semifinal: Lost to Hannah Hernandez, Ontario, by fall (5:57)
• Cons. Semi: Def. Kendall Crape, Rainier, by fall (1:12)
• 3rd Place Match: Lost to Faliscity Murphy Snider,Tillamook, by fall (1:36)
• 4th Place Match: Def. Rylee Weimer, La Grande, by fall (1:57)
140: Kaci Anderson, 2nd place, 22 team points
• Champ. Round 1: bye
• Quarterfinal: Def. Quinlan Taylor, Grant Union/Prairie City, by fall (38 seconds)
• Semifinal: Def. Madelyn Russell, Banks, by fall (3:19)
• 1st Place Match: Lost to Ava Collins, Vale, by fall (1:03)
145: Lilly Collins, 2nd place, 22 team points
• Champ. Round 1: Def. Kerrin Higdon, Nestucca, by fall (1:22)
• Quarterfinal: Def. Ivy Musch, St. Helens, by fall (2:22)
• Semifinal: Def. Brittanie Ely, 10-6
• 1st Place Match: Lost to Jessica Williams, Vale, by major decision, 11-0
155: Julianna Sandberg, 3rd place, 22 team points
• Champ. Round 1: Julianna Sandberg took a bye.
• Quarterfinal: Julianna Sandberg took a bye.
• Semifinal: Lost to Marli Lind, Baker/Powder Valley, by fall (2:56)
• Cons. Semi: Def. Addison Josi, Tillamook, by fall (5:13)
• 3rd Place Match: Def. Summer Schellinger, Gilchrist, by fall (5:10)
155: Marli Lind, 1st place, 28 team points
• Champ. Round 1: Def. Kallin Burgess, La Grande, by fall (1:46)
• Quarterfinal: Def. Charlie Campo, Vernonia, by fall (1:41)
• Semifinal: Def. Julianna Sandberg, Baker/Powder Valley, by fall (2:56)
• 1st Place Match: Def. Kaitlin Brock, La Grande, in ultimate tiebreaker, 3-2
170: Oakley Anderson, 1st place, 28 team points
• Champ. Round 1: Def. Maddy Armstrong, La Grande, by fall (5:02)
• Quarterfinal: Def. Jaydika Anderson, Grant Union/Prairie City, by fall (2:07)
• Semifinal: Def. Rowena Yandell, Estacada, in sudden victory, 3-2 (SV-1 9-7)
• 1st Place Match: Def. Cambria Funk, St. Helens, by fall (5:37)
190: Madison Meyer, 2nd place, 20 team points
• Quarterfinal: Def. Esmerelda Pacheco, North Marion, by fall (31 seconds)
• Semifinal: Def. Mallory Lusco, Grant Union/Prairie City, by fall (1:08)
• 1st Place Match: Lost to Gracie Baker, Crane, by fall (2:44)
