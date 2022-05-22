Pine Eagle's Caleb Brown won the 800-meter race and was second in the 3,000 at the Special District 4 district track and field meet on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Baker High School. Brown qualified for the state championships in both events.
Powder Valley's Kaden Krieger, second from left, was a three-time winner in a track meet Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Eastern Oregon University, placing first in the 100, 200 and 400. His teammate, Reece Dixon, far left, was second in the 100 and 200. Both Krieger and Dixon qualified for the Class 1A state championships in several events.
Baker's Emma Baeth won the 800 and 1,500 races at the 'Ray Day' Invitational on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the BHS track.
Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald
Pine Eagle's Caleb Brown won the 800-meter race and was second in the 3,000 at the Special District 4 district track and field meet on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Baker High School. Brown qualified for the state championships in both events.
Powder Valley's Kaden Krieger, second from left, was a three-time winner in a track meet Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Eastern Oregon University, placing first in the 100, 200 and 400. His teammate, Reece Dixon, far left, was second in the 100 and 200. Both Krieger and Dixon qualified for the Class 1A state championships in several events.
Local high school track and field athletes had strong performances, including one new school record for Baker’s Emma Baeth, during the state track and field meet this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Baeth set a school record in winning the 1,500-meter state championship with a time of 4:45.56 on Saturday, May 21.
Baeth also finished second in the 800 and ran the anchor leg for the Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team that finished third.
Baker placed seventh in the team standings with 34.5 points.
The Baker boys team scored four total points.
In the Class 1A meet, the Powder Valley boys finished second with 52.5 points, behind only Adrian, with 74 points.
Kaden Krieger won three events to lead the Badgers — 400 meters, 110 high hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was also fourth in the high jump.
Pine Eagle’s Caleb Brown won the 800 with a personal best time of 1:58.69, while teammate Cooper Gover was third.
Brown also placed third in the 3,000 with another personal record of 9:10.19, as the Spartan boys placed sixth in the team standings with 30 points.
Pine Eagle’s Ella Randall won the state title in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 8.5 inches.
See more in the May 24 issue of the Baker City Herald.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.