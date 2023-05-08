ONTARIO — The Baker boys won the team title at the Saint Alphonsus Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, May 6 in Ontario, and the Bulldog girls placed third.
Baker’s Mike Gentry won the shot put and discus, with a personal record in both events, and was the top boys thrower.
Teammate Rasean Jones won the award for most points among boys, winning both hurdles races and the long jump, and placing sixth in the 100 with a personal record in that event.
“The weather was great and the athletes continue to move toward district in a positive way,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
Gaige Birmingham and Sage Darlington had personal records in the 400, and Jaron Long, Giacomo Rigueiro and Jordan Mills all ran PRs in the 800. Long was second in the race.
Mills also had a PR in the 1,500, as did Karsten Cikanek.
In the girls meet, Baker’s Reese Roys had a PR in the 400, and Sage Cuzick and Mary Schwartz ran PRs in the 1,500.
Powder Valley also competed in the meet, with the Badger girls placing fifth.
Saint Alphonsus Invitational Team scores Boys: Baker 1st, 159.5; Vale 2nd, 107; La Grande 3rd 89.5 Girls: La Grande 1st, 166; Nyssa 2nd, 106; Baker 3rd, 67; Powder Valley 5th, 55 Boys individual results (Baker and Powder Valley) 100
Rasean Jones, 6th, 11.97; Kayden Garvin, 15th, 12.46; William Spriet, 20th, 12.69; Johndale Buniag, 37th, 13.75; Caleb Kerns (PV), 40th, 15.31
200
Malaki Myer, 3rd, 23.59; William Spriet, 11th, 24.54; Jackson Chandler (PV), 12th, 24.77; Kayden Garvin, 19th, 25.42; Wayland Thomas, 20th, 25.97; Titus Baldwin (PV), 28th, 26.90; Alan Bedolla (PV), 35th, 28.02
400
Malaki Myer, 4th, 52.96; William Spriet, 7th, 55.14; Jackson Chandler (PV), 10th, 55.54; Gaige Birmingham, 13th, 56.70; Sage Darlington, 22nd, 59.37
800
Jaron Long, 2nd, 2:03.22; Giacomo Rigueiro, 3rd, 2:08.09; Seth Mastrude, 6th, 2:11.74; Jordan Mills, 14th, 2:17.32
1,500
Daniel Brown, 3rd, 4:26.16; Jordan Mills, 4th, 4:30.66; Karsten Cikanek, 7th, 4:43.36; Alan Bedolla (PV), 21st, 5:16.70; Ashtyn Carter, 22nd, 5:16.81; Chris Grende (PV), 24th, 5:24.39
3,000
Daniel Brown, 2nd, 9:33.96; Karsten Cikanek, 9th, 10:39.54; Seth Mastrude, 10th, 10:46.59
110 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 1st, 15.87; Thaddeus Pepera, 6th, 19.24; Reeve Damschen, 11th, 27.15
300 hurdles
Rasean Jones, 1st, 41.30; Thaddeus Pepera, 3rd, 43.48; Chris Grende, 10th, 50.65
4x100 relay
Baker, 6th, 47.05 (Reeve Damschen, Kayden Garvin, Gaige Birmingham, William Spriet)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 3:30.34 (Thaddeus Pepera, Jaron Long, Giacomo Rigueiro, Malaki Myer)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 1st, 43-11; Tate Powell, 2nd, 41-11
Discus
Mike Gentry, 1st, 138-01; Tate Powell, 2nd, 124-5; Caleb Kerns (PV), 6th, 108-8; Dillon Multop, 10th, 101-10; Jacob Mills, 19th, 88-0
Javelin
Cole Burge, 8th, 121-10; Gaige Birmingham, 9th, 120-4
High jump
Hudson Spike, 4th, 5-6
Pole vault
Reeve Damschen, 5th, 11-6; Sage Darlington, 12th, 8-6
Long jump
Rasean Jones, 1st, 19-1.5; Hudson Spike, 2nd, 18-10
Triple jump
Wayland Thomas, 12th, 34-9; Johndale Buniag, 15th, 33-2; Sage Darlington, 18th, 32-0.5
Girls individual results (Baker and Powder Valley) 100
Kayla Coley, 22nd, 14.49; Bella Brandt (PV), 27th, 15.06; Janie Bingham (PV), 31st, 15.49; Addy Klundby (PV), 37th, 24.49
200
Sky Nesser (PV), 2nd, 26.94; Ayla Bingham (PV), 7th, 27.60; Sammy Gressley (PV), 9th, 28.15; Kayla Coley, 13th, 29.28; Jodi Bingham, 20th, 32.01
400
Sammy Gressley (PV), 5th, 1:05.92; Ayla Bingham (PV), 6th, 1:06.17; Reese Roys, 11th, 1:09.91; Jodi Bingham (PV), 13th, 1:11.56; Avery Collier, 22nd, 1:22.14; Abby Cox (PV), 23rd, 1:23.55
800
Sofie Kaaen, 3rd, 2:39.19; Emma Timm, 6th, 2:43.20; Gwen Rasmussen, 8th, 2:47.23; Tyler Gressley (PV), 11th, 2:58.80
1,500
Sage Cuzick, 7th, 5:49.83; Tyler Gressley (PV), 9th, 5:56.44; Mary Schwartz, 10th, 6:04.83; Paige Marlia (PV), 13th, 6:37.66
100 hurdles
Anna Johnson, 8th, 20.22; Winter Smith, 12th, 21.52; Meren Jesenko, 13th, 24.19
300 hurdles
Meren Jesenko, 3rd, 53.54; Bella Brandt (PV), 7th, 55.99; Anna Johnson, 10th, 58.44; Winter Smith, 11th, 58.49
4x100 relay
Powder Valley, 2nd, 51.21 (Sammy Gressley, Ayla Bingham, Tyler Gressley, Sky Nesser)
4x400 relay
Baker, 4th, 4:44.80 (Sofia Hanson, Reese Roys, Emma Timm, Sofie Kaaen); Powder Valley, 5th, 5:01.84 (Bella Brandt, Jodi Bingham, Tyler Gressley, Janie Bingham)
Shot put
Jozie Ramos, 2nd, 32-6; Abby Cox (PV), 9th, 27-4
Discus
Gracie Spike, 4th, 87-8; Abby Cox (PV), 7th, 83-9
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 2nd, 109-1; Dallee Bingham (PV), 3rd, 105-5; Jozie Ramos, 5th, 98-9; Taylor Shaw, 7th, 86-7; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 8th, 84-4
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 3rd, 4-10; Brooklyn Jaca, 4th, 4-8; Sky Nesser (PV), 5th, 4-8; Anna Johnson, 10th, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 8-6; Avery Collier, 10th, 6-6
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 5th, 14-7.25
Triple jump
Sammy Gressley (PV), 3rd, 30-.5; Reese Roys, 8th, 28-11.5; Sofia Hanson, 9th, 28-5.5
