Baker won the girls and boys team titles in a seven-way track and field meet on Tuesday, April 11 at the BHS track.
The Baker girls amassed 124.5 points. Enterprise and Vale tied for second with 88 points. Powder Valley was seventh with 60 points.
In the boys meet, Baker scored 213 points to easily outdistance runner-up Vale, with 158 points. Powder Valley was seventh with 33 points.
Baker, Powder Valley boys individual results (top 10 finishers)
100
Malaki Myer (B), 1st, 11.57
200
Malaki Myer (B), 2nd, 23.67; Thaddeus Pepera (B), 4th, 24.88; Kayden Garvin (B), 7th, 25.22; William Spriet (B), 9th, 25.31
400
Thaddeus Pepera (B), 2nd, 55.85; Giacomo Rigueiro (B), 3rd, 56.00; Jackson Chandler (PV), 5th, 56.94; Seth Mastrude (B), 8th, 57.99; Daniel Brown (B), 9th, 58.24.
800
Jaron Long (B), 1st, 2:09.48; Daniel Brown (B), 3rd, 2:17.75; Jordan Mills (B), 5th, 2:24.59; Lizandro Rodriguez (PV), 8th, 2:33.94.
1,500
Karsten Cikanek (B), 2nd, 4:48.49; Hunter Bingham (PV), 3rd, 4:49.26; Tanner Lucas (B), 5th, 5:14.05
3,000
Alan Bedolla (PV), 3rd, 12:11.35
300 hurdles
Rasean Jones (B), 1st, 42.38; Reeve Damschen (B), 4th, 52.39; Chris Grende (PV), 5th, 53.19
4x100 relay
Baker, 3rd, 47.37 (Thaddeus Pepera, Reeve Damschen, William Spriet, Kayden Garvin)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 3:42.75 (Malaki Myer, Jaron Long, Giacomo Rigueiro, Rasean Jones); Baker, 3rd, 4:04.24 (Karsten Cikanek, Wade Hawkins, Charlie Boulter, Tanner Lucas); Baker, 5th, 4:13.40 (Seth Mastrude, Jordan Mills, Daniel Brown, William Spriet)
Shot put
Mike Gentry (B), 1st, 40-10; Tate Powell (B), 3rd, 36-2; Caleb Kerns (PV), 4th, 35-7; Dillon Multop (B), 5th, 34-6; Reeve Damschen (B), 9th, 32-9
Discus
Mike Gentry (B), 1st, 137-7; Tate Powell (B), 2nd, 125-8; Caleb Kerns (PV), 4th, 113-0; Dillon Multop (B), 6th, 106-9; Jacob Mills (B), 9th, 89-5
Javelin
Jackson Chandler (PV), 8th, 115-2; Kade Rudi (B), 10th, 99-9
High jump
Hudson Spike (B), 3rd, 5-4; Wade Hawkins (B), 7th, 4-10; Chris Grende (PV), 7th, 4-10
Pole vault
Reeve Damschen (B), 1st, 11-0; Nahom Svitak (B), 2nd, 9-6; Wade Hawkins (B), 4th, 8-0; Csongor Farkas (B), 10th, 6-5
Long jump
Rasean Jones (B), 1st, 19-8.5; Jaron Long (B), 2nd, 18-6; Wayland Thomas (B), 4th, 17-9; William Spriet (B), 9th, 16-9.5; Wade Hawkins (B), 10th, 16-5.5
Triple jump
Dash Bloomer (B), 3rd, 38-3.75
Baker, Powder Valley girls individual results (top 10 finishers)
100
Kayla Coley (B), 5th, 14.18; Claire Bachman (B), 9th, 14.48; Winter Smith (B), 10th, 14.63
200
Anna Belding (B), 3rd, 28.16; Sky Nesser (PV), 4th, 28.18; Kayla Coley (B), 6th, 29.73; Claire Bachman (B), 7th, 30.44
400
Ayla Bingham (PV), 2nd, 1:08.01; Sky Nesser (PV), 4th, 1:09.42; Jodi Bingham (PV), 10th, 1:14.03
800
Tyler Gressley (PV), 2nd, 2:48.20; Gwen Rasmussen (B), 4th, 2:51.35; Sammy Gressley (PV), 5th, 2:51.67; Emma Timm (B), 6th, 2:54.05
1,500
Gwen Rasmussen (B), 2nd, 5:58.71; Mary Schwartz (B), 3rd, 6:20.88; Paige Marlia (PV), 6th, 6:45.01
3,000
Sofie Kaaen (B), 2nd, 12:48.25
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca (B), 2nd, 18.35; Meren Jesenko (B), 6th, 20.54; Bella Brandt (PV), 7th, 20.80; Evan Rexroad (B), 10th, 22.22
300 hurdles
Meren Jesenko (B), 7th, 56.74;
4x100 relay
Powder Valley, 1st, 53.09 (Ayla Bingham, Sammy Gressley, Tyler Gressley, Sky Nesser)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:45.08 (Reese Roys, Kayla Coley, Emma Timm, Anna Belding)
Shot put
Skye Smith (B), 4th, 28-4; Gracie Spike (B), 4th, 25-8.5; Lilly Collins (B), 6th, 25-8; Sage Baker (B), 7th, 25-7.5; Montana Williams (B), 9th, 25-2.5; Abby Cox (PV), 10th, 25-.5
Discus
Gracie Spike (B), 1st, 91-9; Abby Cox (PV), 6th, 74-4; Sage Baker (B), 8th, 73-0
Javelin
Jozie Ramos (B), 3rd, 97-0; Dallee Bingham (PV), 5th, 89-7; Gracie Spike (B), 6th, 88-10; Taylor Shaw (B), 8th, 83-3; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 10th, 83-1
High jump
Sky Nesser (PV), 1st, 4-8; Brooklyn Jaca (B), 1st, 4-8; Evan Rexroad (B), 6th, 4-2
Long jump
Jozie Ramos (B), 4th, 14-1; Sofia Hanson (B), 8th, 12-11.5
Triple jump
Sofia Hanson (B), 3rd, 28-11.75
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.