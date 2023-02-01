DSC_0104.JPG

Baker's Daniel Maldonado, left, takes on Pendleton's Kainen Zimmerman on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in the Baker gym. Maldonado won the match, 8-2.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

The Baker/Powder Valley boys wrestling team taveled to Ontario Tuesday, Jan. 31 and handled the Tigers in the dual, 51-27.

“We wrestled really really well,” Baker coach Jeris Stephens said. “We got some kids that are a little bit beat up. It’s nothing major, just stuff that it’s going to take a little bit of time to get healed up, it’s nothing career-ending.”

