The Baker/Powder Valley boys wrestling team taveled to Ontario Tuesday, Jan. 31 and handled the Tigers in the dual, 51-27.
“We wrestled really really well,” Baker coach Jeris Stephens said. “We got some kids that are a little bit beat up. It’s nothing major, just stuff that it’s going to take a little bit of time to get healed up, it’s nothing career-ending.”
Stephens said he was pleased with the Bulldogs’ performance after losses in duals to La Grande and Pendleton.
“As a team we came together and finished out with a win,” he said.
Baker now will prepare for the district tournament Feb. 17 and 18, with berths in the state tournament on the line.
“That’s our state qualifier there, we want everybody performing 100%, everything up until regionals is all practice,” Stephens said.
He thanked his assistant coaches, Nick Blair and Kyle Hamann.
“Nick is a lot like I am and very vocal,” Stephens said. “And Kyle not so much, Kyle helps at practice and wrestles with those kids, he teaches more hands on than he is vocal, it’s a different dynamic than we’ve had in years past.
“When I was an assistant coach that’s what I tried to do, to roll with the kids and wrestle with the kids,” Stephens said. “Maybe in the next couple weeks I can get in there more, one on one.”
The Baker/Powder Valley girls team also was scheduled to wrestle Ontario Tuesday, but the Tigers had only two wrestlers, both of whom wrestled in exhibition matches against Baker’s Kylie Martin.
The other girls remained in Baker for practice, girls coach Josh Anderson said.
Martin pinned her first opponent, Sativa Joselin, in 1:37. She lost the second match to Maya Nunez, 12-2.
The girls district match is Feb. 3-4.
Baker 51, Ontario 27
106 pounds
Joey Duncan (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Samuel Espinoza, by fall (41 seconds)
113
Luis Rosales (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Nick Sandberg, by fall (1:25)
120
Aldo Duran (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Colson Johnston, by fall (1:37)
126
Sage Darlington (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Nathan Marcelino, 4-2
132
Jamis Gonzalez (Ontario) def. Nolan Briels, by fall (1:59)
138
Riley Martin (Baker/Powder Valley) won by forfeit
145
Daniel Maldonado (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Aiden Ward, by fall (1:20)
152
Aiden Rocha (Ontario) def. Alex Wise, by fall (1:20)
160
Ben Coburn (Baker/Powder Valley) won by forfeit
170
Graison Stone (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Christian Grijalva, by fall (2:59)
182
Tommy Ishida (Ontario) def. Jacob Mills, by fall (5:13)
195
Nikolas Sigrah (Ontario) def. Cade Lind, 9-4
220
Raul Macias (Ontario) won by forfeit
285
Andrew Sandberg def. Carlos Lumbreras, by fall (1:02)
Extra matches
• 106: Samuel Espinoza (Ontario) def. Ian Sandberg, by fall (4:50)
• 120: EMarcus Chamberlain (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Colson Johnston, by fall (1:23)
• 126: Ethan Calderon (Ontario) def. Roman Zickgraf, by fall (1:28)
• 126: Nathan Marcelino (Ontario) def. Roman Zickgraf, 8-7
• 126: Sage Darlington (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Ethan Calderon, 5-4
• 170: Ryan Brown (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Christian Grijalva, by fall (3:29)
• 285: Andrew Sandberg (Baker/Powder Valley) def. Gage Valencia, by fall (1:35)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.