Fans turned out Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Baker High School gym to watch the Baker/Powder Valley wrestling teams in action for the only time, other than exhibitions, on the Baker mats.
The boys took on Pendleton in a dual. The Buckaroos won an extremely competitive match, 35-26. The Baker/Powder Valley girls had matches against Imbler, Union/Cove, Elgin and Nyssa, winning eight of 11 matches.
It was also senior recognition night for the teams, with parents and loved ones proudly side-by-side with their kids as the matches got underway, athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr. acting as the announcer.
Seniors Cade Lind, Riley Martin, Jacob Mills, River Clark, Ryan Brown, Julianna Sandberg, Kaci Anderson and McKay Anderson were honored.
“I knew coming in it was going to be a close dual,” boys coach Jeris Stephens said, “We had a few matches go our way, it’s a whole different ballgame, we lost a couple matches by a point or two.”
Two of Baker’s losses were by a single point, one was by two points, and another was by three points against the Buckaroos, who improved to 7-1 in duals this season. Ryan Brown pinned his opponent at 182 pounds, Dakota Malin, as did Cade Lind, of Powder Valley, at 220 against Pendleton’s John Bailey. River Clark won by major decision over Pendleton’s Owen McLouth in the 120-pound match.
“Figured that one was going to be, besides that one in La Grande, our toughest dual of the year,” Stephens said, “but I think the kids wrestled really well. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids and the way they wrestled, they’re just coming along great. Kudos to the seniors, their last (meet) at home, they all wrestled hard.”
Girls coach Josh Anderson said he appreciated the fan support.
“I want to thank all the fans that came out,” said Anderson, who in addition to coaching stood with his daughters, seniors McKay and Kaci.
“It was really fun, they showed support to these kids and the work they’re putting in,” Josh Anderson said.
Baker/Powder Valley vs. Pendleton, boys dual
106 pounds: Dawson Tremper (Pendleton) def. Joey Duncan, 5-4.
113: Luis Rosales (Baker) won by forfeit.
120: River Clark (Baker) def. Owen McLouth, by major decision, 11-2
126: Cole Roy (Pendleton) def. Sage Darlington, by fall
132: Owen Golter (Pendleton) def. Nolan Briels, by fall
138: Daniel Maldonado (Baker) def. Kainen Zimmerman, 8-2
145: Adam Urbina (Pendleton) def. Riley Martin, 7-6
152: Jack Lieuallen (Pendleton) def. Alex Wise, by fall
160: Aidan Perkins (Pendleton) def. Ben Coburn, 6-3
170: Ryan Brown (Baker) def. Dakota Malin, by fall
182: Miles Kennedy (Pendleton) def. Jacob Mills, 8-6
195: double forfeit
220: Cade Lind (Baker) def.John Bailey, by fall
285: Nathan Neveau (Pendleton) def. Andrew Sandberg, by fall
Extra matches
106: Ian Sandberg (Baker) def. Jefferson Steele, by fall
120: Marcus Chamberlain (Baker) def. Oregon Farwell, by fall
126: Roman Zickgraf (Baker) def. Tripper Malin, by fall
126: Gerik Orszulak (Baker) def. Landon Willman, by fall
132: Marcus Chamberlain (Baker) def. Oregon Farwell, by fall
138: Axel Marvin (Baker) def. Alexander Fella, by fall
Girls results Kylie Martin 1-1
Lost to Olivia Farris, Elgin, 16-2.
Def. Larkin Sanders, Union, by fall (3:12)
McKay Anderson 1-1
Def. Abby Merrill, Union, by fall (1:54)
Lost to Hailie Ballou, Nyssa, by fall (4:18)
Kaci Anderson 1-0
Def. Alex Munoz-Murillo, Nyssa, by fall (3:53)
Lilly Collins 1-0
Def. Alex Munoz-Murillo, Nyssa, by fall (3:36)
Julianna Sandberg 1-1
Def. Jenna Denton, Union, by fall
Lost to Lucy Camacho, Imbler, by fall (1:17)
Marli Lind 2-0
Def. Lucy Camacho, Imbler, by fall (1:32)
Def. Jenna Denton, Union, by fall (2:31)
Oakley Anderson 1-0
Def. Liliana Celedonio, Nyssa, by fall (5:36)
Madi Meyer didn’t have any matches, and Alena Hills was out with an injury.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.