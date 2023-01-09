The Baker/Powder Valley girls and boys wrestling teams traveled to Nampa, Idaho, Friday, Jan. 6 to compete in the two-day Rollie Lane Invitational, one of the biggest tournaments in the West.
A total of 1,243 wrestlers entered the tournament, representing 72 schools in several states.
“It was a tough tournament,” Baker boys coach Jeris Stephens said. “It’s probably one of the toughest tournaments on the West Coast, and it was the largest (ever) turnout for the event.”
The Baker girls placed 16th out of 66 schools. Kaci Anderson was fourth in her weight class, and Oakley Anderson was fifth in hers.
“This was a big tournament with a lot of good competition,” Baker girls coach Josh Anderson said. “It’s as tough or tougher than the state tournament as it has top teams from four states. The girls all tried their hardest. There were so many close matches. Some ended in hard fought victories and others in heartbreak. Some of our team weren’t feeling well but still gave all they could.
“We will continue to learn more at practice and work on doing the things that will help us come out ahead in the tournaments. I am proud of all of that these girls have done and for all their hard work.”
The Bulldog boys, wrestling for the first time since the holiday break and with many recovering from illness, “had a pretty rough first round,” Stephens said.
“But they kinda pulled themselves together in the (consolation rounds),” he said.
Nolan Briels at 126 pounds won his opening match.
Aldo Duran, at 113 pounds, advanced to what’s known as the blood round after winning four matches in the consolation bracket.
“Unfortunately he wasn’t able to place over a tough kid from Meridian,” Stephens said.
Stephens was still very proud of the team standings, saying “If you place in the top six of that tournament you definitely achieved. We’re getting back to 100%, everything is back to healthy. Between winter break and a bunch of kids being sick, it was like (the team) was split half.”
Boys placed 56th out of the 72 teams.
“Very, very pleased with how they turned out, it’s the first tournament that both the boys and girls were together,” Stephens said. “It was nice to see both as a complete team.”
The Baker boys will travel to Redmond for the Oregon Wrestling Classic Jan. 13-15, while the girls return to Nampa to compete in the Jaybird Memorial tournament Jan. 13-14.
Rollie Lane Invitational
Baker boys results
Ian Sandberg, 106 pounds
• Championship Round 1: Lost to Hunter Anderson, Rigby, by fall (41 seconds).
• Consolation Round 2: Lost to Gage Anderson, Wasatch, by fall (49 seconds).
Joey Duncan, 106
• Championship Round 2: Lost to Gabe Rosales, Mountain Home, by fall (47 seconds).
• Consolation Round 3: Lost to Brodie Favorite, Hermiston, 8-2.
Luis Rosales, 113
• Championship Round 1: Lost to Ryder Lee, Redmond, by fall (1:12).
• Consolation Round 1: Lost to Caleb Garner, Eagle, by fall (2:38).
Aldo Duran, 113, 11 team points
• Championship Round 1: Lost to Thomas Winn, Burns, by fall (26 seconds).
• Consolation Round 2: Def. Alijah Macias, Nampa, by fall (59 seconds).
• Consolation Round 3: Def. Brody Olsen, Syracuse, by fall (3:58).
• Consolation Round 4: Def. Noyd Monroe, Kuna, 6-2.
• Consolation Round 5: Def. Braeten Jorgensen, Centennial, by fall (2:05).
• Consolation Round 6: Lost to Jerimiah Gonzalez, Meridian, by fall (3:35).
River Clark, 120
• Championship round 1: Lost to Canon Winn, Burns, by fall (1:28).
• Consolation round 1: Lost to Wade Williams, American Falls, by fall (3:00).
Nolan Briels, 126, 2 team points
• Championship round 1: Def. Kaiser Henne, Nampa Christian, 16-9.
• Championship round 2: Lost to Jake Castagneto, Bishop Kelly, by technical fall.
• Consolation round 2: Lost to Treygen Morin, Ridgevue, by fall (1:26).
Sage Darlington, 132
• Championship round 1: Lost to Cole Hester, Emmett, by fall (5:03).
• Consolation round 2: Lost to Eric Vera, American Falls, by fall (4:35).
Samuel Nelson, 132
• Championship round 1: Lost to Austin Kelly, Wasatch, by fall (1:20).
• Consolation round 1: Lost to Kaleb Hammer, Lakeland, 4-0.
Axel Marvin, 132
• Championship round 1: Lost to Tyler Feeley, Payette, by fall (35 seconds).
• Consolation round 1: Lost to Lucian Miller, Burns, by fall (2:30).
Daniel Maldonado, 138
• Preliminary Round: Lost to Sean Craven, Bend, 11-6.
• Consolation Round 4: Lost to Ryder Robinson, Wasatch, by fall (1:00).
Riley Martin, 138, 4 team points
• Preliminary Round: Def. Hunter Ray, Eagle, by fall (2:00).
• Championship round 1: Lost to Hector Rodriguez, Nampa, 6-5.
• Consolation Round 1: Def. John Meredith, Lakeland, 2-1.
• Consolation Round 2: Def. Tanner Piper, Post Falls, 2-1.
• Consolation Round 3: Lost to Matix Cooklin, Forest Grove, 4-1.
Alex Wise, 145
• Preliminary Round: Lost to Rheilen Tipton, Central Valley, by fall (40 seconds).
• Preliminary Round: Lost to Lucas Wren, Grangeville, by fall (1:08).
Ben Coburn, 160, 3 team points
• Championship round 1: Lost to Cade White, Meridian, by fall (3:51).
• Consolation Round 1: Def. Nate Koval, McQueen, by fall (4:11).
• Consolation Round 2: Lost to Garrett Forbes, La Pine, by fall (3:52).
Ryan Brown, 160
• Championship round 1: Lost to Finn Schuller, Bend Senior, by fall (1:05).
• Consolation Round 1: Lost to Cole Nelson, Madison, by fall (1:49).
Graison Stone, 170, 4 team points
• Championship round 1: Lost to Benjamin Miller, Boise, by fall (1:32).
• Consolation Round 2: Def. Hayden Sattler, Colville, by forfeit.
• Consolation Round 3: Lost to Kael Campos (Sunnyside), by fall (4:51).
Jacob Mills, 182
• Championship round 1: Lost to Ethan Lamphere, Crook County, by fall (1:32).
• Consolation Round 1: Def. Noah Morehouse, Timberline, 9-4.
• Consolation Round 2: Lost to Henry Feese, Capital, Colville, by fall (1:41).
Cade Lind, 220, 5 team points
• Championship Round 1: Lost to Alex Garcia-Ortega, Mt. View, 8-2.
• Consolation Round 2: Def. Elijah Wilson, Walla Walla, by fall (46 seconds).
• Consolation Round 3: Def. Logan Hartman, Bend Senior, 8-7.
• Consolation Round 4: Lost to Jubal Brumble, Crook County, by fall (2:38).
Andrew Sandberg, 285
• Championship round 1: Lost to Christopher Click, Post Falls, by fall (57 seconds).
• Consolation Round 2: Lost to Colby Coates, Vallivue, by fall (31 seconds).
Baker girls results
Kylie Martin, 107 pounds
• Championship round 2: Lost to Kiera Hersel, Rocky Mountain Girls, by major decision, 8-0.
• Consolation Round 3: Lost to Stella Davis, Redmond, by fall, (2:01).
Alena Hills, 114
• Championship round 2: Lost to Kadence Beck, Grangeville, by injury default.
• Consolation Round 2: Lost to Isabela Castro, Owyhee, by medical forfeit.
McKay Anderson, 126, 9 team points
• Championship round 2: Def. Daisey Naylor, Syracuse, by fall (51 seconds).
• Championship round 3: Lost to Jade Seymour, La Pine, by fall (5 seconds).
• Consolation Round 4: Def. Alexandrea Schroeder, Lakeland, by fall (2:58).
• Consolation Round 5: Lost to Alyssa Foreman, Lakeland, by fall (4:06).
Kaci Anderson, 138 pounds, 4th place, 20 team points
• Championship round 2: Def. Elena Guerena , Owyhee, by fall (1:26).
• Championship round 3: Def. Lilly Kamstra, Silverton, by fall (2:38).
• Quarterfinal: Def. Ainsley Gordon, Reed, 9-6.
• Semifinal: Lost to Elise Twait, Meridian, by fall (1:29).
• Consolation semifinal: Def. Lizzy Hodges, Capital, 11-7.
• 3rd place match: Lost to Hayley McNeal, Potlatch, by fall (4:40).
Lilly Collins, 145, 4 team points
• Championship round 2: Def. Madelyn Anderson, Idaho Falls, by fall (45 seconds).
• Championship round 3: Lost to Jessica Williams, Vale, by major decision, 11-3.
• Consolation Round 4: Lost to Abi Lee, Idaho Falls, by sudden victory.
Julianna Sandberg, 152
• Championship round 2: Lost to Ornella Kero, Boise, by fall (3:09).
• Consolation Round 2: Def. Ariel Amaro, Walla Walla, by fall (4:33).
• Consolation Round 3: Lost to Emilie Lawrence, Walla Walla, by fall (3:52).
Oakley Anderson, 165, 5th place, 19 team points
• Championship round 2: Def. Aliya Lenox, La Grande, by fall (1:08).
• Quarterfinal: Lost to Kyra Richards, Columbia, by fall (1:20).
• Consolation Round 4: Def. Hope Barton, Syracuse, by fall (3:23).
• Consolation Round 5: Def. Emma Schneider, Capital, by fall (3:51).
• Consolation Semifinal: Lost to Maralise Benson, Redmond, 8-7.
• 5th place Match: Def. Jady Cook, Middleton, by fall (2:28).
Marli Lind, 165
• Championship round 2: Def. Sydney Scott, Payette, by fall (4:43).
• Quarterfinal: Lost to Jordynn LeBeau, Eagle, by fall (1:02).
• Consolation Round 4: Def. Kallin Burgess, La Grande, by fall (4:26).
• Consolation Round 5: Lost to Jady Cook, Middleton, by fall (2:13).
Madison Meyer, 185
• Championship round 2: Def. Mylah Ramirez, Skyline, by fall (1:36).
• Quarterfinal: Lost to Maria Aiono, Reed, by fall (1:28).
• Consolation Round 4: Def. Myra Jean Koon, Homedale, by fall (5:00).
• Consolation Round 5: Lost to Maxine Crawford, Blackfoot, by fall (2:33).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.