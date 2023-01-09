Oakley_Anderson.jpeg

Baker's Oakley Anderson, right, wrestles Redmond's Marlise Benson in a consolation semifinal match on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in the Rollie Lane Invitational at Nampa, Idaho. Anderson placed fifth in her weight class.

 Josh Anderson/Contributed Photo

The Baker/Powder Valley girls and boys wrestling teams traveled to Nampa, Idaho, Friday, Jan. 6 to compete in the two-day Rollie Lane Invitational, one of the biggest tournaments in the West.

A total of 1,243 wrestlers entered the tournament, representing 72 schools in several states.

