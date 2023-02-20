wrestling4A_002_PRINT.jpg

La Grande’s Mason Wolcott beat Baker’s Aldo Duran on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in the championship match of the 120-pound division at the 4A Special District 4 tournament in Pendleton High School. Duran placed second and qualified for the state tournament Feb. 24-25 in Portland.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

Five Baker/Powder Valley boys wrestlers have qualified for the state tournament.

Aldo Duran, Cade Lind, Luis Rosales, Graison Stone and Ryan Brown placed in the top four at the district tournament Saturday, Feb. 18 at La Grande.

