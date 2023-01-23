The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team had a good outing at the Grant Union Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20, winning 23 of 32 matches.
The Baker/Powder Valley boys had a tough night, meanwhile, losing 81-0 in a dual at La Grande, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state.
Girls coach Josh Anderson said the Bulldogs are “working very hard, pushing each other to be better on and off the mat. It is a great team and I want to thank these girls for doing what they are doing.”
Baker girls at Grant Union
(Some details, including first names of Baker opponents, and durations of matches, were not available.)
Kylie Martin, 4-1
• Lost to Morales, Vale, 4-2
• Def. McKenna, Vale, by fall
• Def. Sanders, Union, by fall
• Def. Lavina Kiser, Grant/Union, by fall
• Def. Laramie Kiser, Grant/Union, by fall
McKay Anderson, 3-1
• Def. Schlarbaum, Grant/Union, by fall
• Def. Valley, Echo, by fall
• Lost to Williams, Vale, by fall
• Def. Durych, Grant/Union, by fall
Anderson leads the Bulldogs with 24 wins this season.
Kaci Anderson, 3-1
• Def. Quin Lin Grant/Union by fall
• Lost to Collins, Vale, by fall
• Def. Ely, Irrigon by fall
• Def. Canseco, Vale by fall
Lilly Collins, 3-1
• Lost to Collins, Vale, by fall
• Def. Canseco, Vale, by fall
• Def. Quinlin, Grant/Union, by fall
• Def. Ely, Irrigon, by forfeit
Coach Anderson said Collins is “improving every week.”
Julianna Sandberg, 3-1
• Def. Sanchez, Umatilla, by fall
• Lost to Marli Lind, Baker, by fall
• Def. Sharp, Grant/Union by fall
• Def. Maracano, Grant/Union by fall
Anderson said Sandberg had her “best performance she’s had so far this year.”
Marli Lind, 4-0
• Def. Sanchez, Umatilla, by fall
• Def. Maracano, Grant/Union, by fall
• Def. Julianna Sandberg, Baker, by fall
• Def. Sharp, Grant/Union, by fall
Anderson said Lind, who won all four matches, had a “great day.”
“Her mat awareness and situational wrestling has really improved,” Anderson said of Lind. “Making less beginner mistakes and taking advantage of others’ miscues. We introduced a new move to the team this week and she went right out and used it twice, which was exciting to see. Won all her matches by fall. Only wrestler to go undefeated for us today.”
Oakley Anderson, 3-1
• Def. Denton, Union, by fall
• Def. Holden, Heppner, by fall
• Lost to Hodges, Grant/Union by fall
• Def. Anderson, Grant/Union by fall
“Oakley Anderson is a very patient wrestler, methodical, then gets where she wants and hammers down with a big throw,” Coach Anderson said. “She is doing better at staying in position and using her strength to her advantage.”
Madi Meyer, 0-3
• Lost to Lusco, Grant/Union by fall
• Lost to Wilson, Irrigon, by fall
• Lost to Romero, Irrigon, by fall
“We asked a lot of Madi Myer,” Anderson said. “She was the lone girls wrestler in her weight class. She had the option of not wrestling or bumping up to the next group. She wanted matches and wrestled girls 15 to 40 pounds heavier than her. Not only that but one was the returning state champion and the other was last year’s state runner up. She’s got a lot of fight in her for taking on the challenge.”
Baker/Powder Valley boys at La Grande
“It was a rough one,” Baker coach Jeris Stephens said. “There’s a reason they’re the number one team in the state for 4A.”
Despite the results, Stephens said he is pushing the Bulldogs to remain positive.
“We’re learning as a team and every single day, here and wrestling a team (La Grande) that has that much experience at that level, more than any other team around,” he said.
106: Braden Anderson (LG) def. Joey Duncan, by fall (3:58).
113: Bobby Gulzow (LG) def. Luis Rosales, by fall (3:37).
120: Mason Wolcott (LG) def. Aldo Duran, 5-0.
126: Landon Perry (LG) def. Sage Darlington, by fall (3:45).
132: Kai Carson (LG) def. Nolan Briels, by fall (3:27).
138: Tommy Belding (LG) def. Riley Martin, by fall (4:00).
145: Joshua Collins (LG) def. Daniel Maldonado, by fall (1:50).
152: Brysen Penaloza (LG) def. Alex Wise, by fall (1:59).
160 pounds: Eli Bisenius (LG) def. Coburn, by fall (5:09).
170: Jared Isaacson (LG) def. Graison Stone, by fall (4:23).
182: Cole Shafer (LG) def. Jacob Mills, by fall(1:06).
195: Jarett Armstrong (LG) def. Cade Lind, by fall (1:51).
220: Bekham Hibbert (LG) won by forfeit.
285: Kenai Huff (LG) def. Andrew Sandberg, by fall (1:54).
