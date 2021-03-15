Baker’s volleyball team started strong against Vale and showed its resilience with a late rally, but the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome the Vikings on their home court, losing a five-set match on Friday, March 12.
After a four-set loss to La Grande on March 8, Baker coach Ali Abrego said she emphasized certain fundamentals as the Bulldogs (1-5 on the season) prepared for Vale.
“We had to work on eliminating our errors; offensively we were missing a ton of serves, and just having communication errors in the back row between our libero and our DS’s (defensive specialists),” Abrego said. “We focused really hard on getting into a groove as far as rotations go, and we served a lot this week in practice.”
That focus paid off early at Vale, as Baker won the first set, 25-19.
In the second set neither team could hold the momentum, and the set went beyond the usual 25 points as both teams strived to take the necessary two-point advantage.
Vale ended up winning the set, 29-27, but Abrego said the tense nature of an extended set served as a lesson for her young team, with only one senior, Hailey Zikmund, on the roster.
“They never really had that opportunity,” Abrego said. “Obviously when any set goes past 25, it’s intensified I would say and so our younger girls really stepped up if needed.”
After Vale won the third set, 25-22, Baker rallied to win the fourth set, 25-23, and force a decisive fifth set.
Abrego said her team showed major improvements from the previous match against La Grande.
“Our blocking and our tip coverage was much better than it was against La Grande, that was another big area of focus for us,” Abrego said. “Obviously when the rallies become longer kids tire out, especially younger kids, so I was really proud of them being able to rally back and forth six or seven times for a given point and stay fundamentally sound.”
The match remained close in the final set, with the Vikings finally securing the win, 15-13.
Looking ahead, with seven matches remaining on the pandemic-abbreviated schedule, Abrego said she’s excited to see her team continue to improve as it competes against more experienced teams. Vale, for instance, has five seniors and four juniors on its roster.
“I think we are finally finding a rhythm as a team, we got the first couple of games out of the way, but the more we play mature teams like Vale, the more we are being asked to rise to the occasion and I only think that is going to benefit us further down the road,” Abrego said.
Baker played host to Nyssa Monday night, and the Bulldogs will play Powder Valley on Wednesday, March 17. The time had not been announced as of press time.
