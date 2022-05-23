When the ball plinked off Jaxon Logsdon’s bat, Baker baseball coach Tim Smith was sure the Bulldogs had a good chance to win the game.
Smith just didn’t think they would win it so quickly.
Logsdon’s smash to the fence in left centerfield drove home Hudson Spike and Hayden Younger to tie the score at 8 in the bottom of the eighth inning in a Class 4A play-in game against Estacada on Saturday afternoon, May 21, at the Baker Sports Complex.
A throwing error on the relay allowed Logsdon, who would otherwise have had to settle for a triple, to race home and score the winning run.
It was a thrilling conclusion to Baker’s final home game of 2022.
The Bulldogs, by virtue of their 9-8 come-from-behind win, will travel to Grants Pass to take on second-ranked Hidden Valley in a first round playoff game on Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m.
Baker, which improved to 16-11, seemed ready to advance to the playoffs relatively easily after scoring four runs in the first inning against Estacada.
“We came out and hit the ball well,” Smith said.
Cody Skidgel had a two-run single, and Connor Chastain and Kai Ogan each had an RBI in the first.
But Baker couldn’t maintain the offensive momentum.
“I think we got a little complacent when we put four on the board,” Smith said.
Baker went scoreless from the second through fifth innings.
Baker starting pitcher Logan Capon kept Estacada off the board through three innings, but the Rangers scored two runs in the top of the fourth, and two more in the top of the fifth to tie the score at 4.
Baker regained the lead at 5-4 on Logsdon’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, but Estacada scored a run in the top of the seventh, then held Baker scoreless to force an extra inning.
Which started badly for Baker.
Estacada plated three runs in the top of the eighth to lead 8-5 and move Baker’s season to the brink.
Smith said he was ready with a brief motivational speech before Baker went to bat in the bottom of the eighth, but it turned out he didn’t really need it.
“I said we can roll over or we can fight to the end,” Smith said. “But the boys got themselves all fired up.”
Thomas Smithson led off by reaching first base on a dropped third strike.
Silas Carter followed by reaching on an outfield error, and Baker had runners at first and second with no outs.
“We capitalized on a couple of their miscues,” Smith said.
Hayden Younger grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Smithson forced out at third, leaving Baker with runners at first and second, this time with one out.
Spike doubled to center, driving in Carter, cutting Estacada’s lead to 8-6 and giving the Bulldogs runners at second and third with one out.
That brought up Logsdon, a freshman.
Despite his youth, Smith said Logsdon is “the guy that we would want in that situation. It couldn’t have worked out better.”
After two straight balls, Logsdon took a strike and then fouled off a pitch for a second strike. After another foul ball, Logsdon watched a pitch go for a third ball to make it a full count.
Smith said Logsdon told him after the game that he expected Estacada pitcher Andrew Riedel would throw a fastball.
Logsdon was right.
“He just crushed that ball,” Smith said. “It was a laser.”
Logsdon said he anticipated a fastball because Riedel had thrown curveballs earlier in the at-bat and struggled to get that pitch across the plate.
Logsdon said he knew Riedel wouldn’t want to walk him and load the bases with one out.
When he made contact, Logsdon said he was certain the ball would get to the wall and allow Spike and Younger to score and tie the game.
Logsdon said he also was determined to try for a triple, figuring it was worth a risk, with one out, to potentially advance to third where a sacrifice fly would win the game.
As he slid headfirst into third, Logsdon said he saw that the Estacada third baseman, rather than waiting to tag him, was instead running for the fence near the Baker dugout.
“Everybody was screaming and I just decided to go for home,” Logsdon said.
He scored easily, and the game was over.
Smith said he knew Spike and Younger would score on Logsdon’s smash.
He figured Logsdon would end up at second or third, leaving Baker with “work still to do” to win the game.
But the errant relay throw to third made that unnecessary.
Smith said that although he was disappointed with a few Baker errors that contributed to Estacada taking the lead, he was happy with the Bulldogs’ resilience.
“They did an outstanding job of rallying,” Smith said. “They showed a lot of perseverance and grit.”
Logsdon said the Bulldogs were determined to not let their season end at home, especially after having twice led Estacada.
“We just stayed motivated,” he said. “We had so many things to motivate us to want to win that game.”
Now the Bulldogs face the daunting challenge of Hidden Valley, a team Smith compares with La Grande, which has shut out 12 straight opponents, including four wins over Baker.
“It’s going to be a test,” Smith said. “I don’t think they’re any better than La Grande. We will compete. They know what we’re up against.”
The winner of Wednesday’s game at Hidden Valley will advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.