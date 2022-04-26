Baker was breezing to a nonleague baseball win on Monday, April 25, at the Sports Complex until Heppner/Ione decided not to play the hapless victim.
After falling behind 4-0 and 7-3 early in the game, the Mustangs took advantage of a few Baker miscues to score five runs in the top of the sixth inning and take an 8-7 lead.
It was a brief lead.
The Bulldogs, coming off a thrilling 2-1 come from behind win over Philomath on Saturday, April 23, and determined not to squander the momentum from that victory, rallied in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead.
And unlike the earlier lead, this was one Baker wouldn’t relinquish.
Hudson Spike and Jaxon Logsdon started the rally with singles.
Spike scored on Logan Capon’s sacrifice fly to tie the score at 8.
Cole Hester followed with a double that scored Logsdon and gave Baker a 9-8 lead.
Then, with two outs, Kai Ogan, who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, pounded a triple that scored two runs and pushed Baker’s lead to 11-8.
Relief pitcher Connor Chastain, who replaced Hayden Younger with two outs in the top of the sixth, set the Mustangs down in order in the top of the seventh to end the game.
Baker coach Tim Smith said he was happy with Baker’s resilience after squandering the early lead.
“We talked about it between (the top and bottom of the sixth inning),” Smith said. “We kind of had a chip on our shoulder. They responded well, and took the game back over.”
He also credited Chastain with preventing the Mustangs from mounting a last-inning rally.
“We really like Connor in that relief role,” Smith said. “He came in and threw strikes and kept the ball down.”
Baker started fast on a mild Monday evening when the Bulldogs donned pink uniforms to help raise awareness about breast cancer.
Baker took a 1-0 lead after one inning on Logsdon’s RBI double. The freshman went 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs.
Baker extended the lead to 4-0 in the second inning when Younger hit a two-run single and Logsdon drove in another run with a single.
Heppner cut the lead to 4-3 on Toby Nation’s 3-run homer in the top of the third, but the Bulldogs responded immediately with threee runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
Thomas Smithson and Hester both singled, and Smithson scored on Chastain’s bunt single. Ogan later hit an RBI single to boost Baker’s lead to 7-3.
Baker, which improved to 10-8 overall, returns to Greater Oregon League play on Friday, April 29, when the Bulldogs play host to Mac-Hi in a doubleheader at the Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
Baker, which is 4-2 in the GOL, swept the Pioneers on April 6 at Milton-Freewater.
Heppner/Ione 0 0 3 0 0 5 0 — 8
Baker 1 3 3 0 0 4 x — 11
Wilkins, George (5) and Proudfoot. Capon, Younger (4), Chastain (6) and Logsdon.
