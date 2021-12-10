Baker freshman Jaron Long grabbed the errant pass, raced downcourt for a layin, and the decibel level from the Bulldog fans reached a crescendo.
The home crowd in the Baker gym sensed the culmination of a fourth-quarter comeback as Long’s basket trimmed Homedale’s lead, which had been 10 points just a few minutes earlier, to 52-50.
The Bulldogs hadn’t been so close since the third quarter in their home opener Thursday night, Dec. 9.
But it wasn’t to be.
Homedale coach Cam Long called timeout after Jaron Long’s score, and Trojan senior Hayden Kincheloe’s rebound basket with 1:48 left pushed the lead back to four, at 54-50.
Baker was forced to foul in the final minute to stop the clock, and although Homedale missed three of four free throws, including the front end of two straight one-and-ones, the Bulldogs were unable to take advantage, missing one shot and turning the ball over on another possession.
The Trojans went on to win 57-52, avenging Baker’s 55-49 win at Homedale on Dec. 2.
“We didn’t execute overall at the level we have been, but I can’t fault their effort,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said of the Bulldogs, who dropped to 2-2. “The boys continued to fight.”
After Baker freshman Isaiah Jones made two free throws to cut Homedale’s lead to 38-36 with 2:49 left in the third quarter, the Trojans concluded the quarter with a 12-2 run to boost their lead to 50-38 at the end of the quarter.
Jebron Jones said a full-court press was the Bulldogs’ best chance to quickly pare that lead, and early in the final quarter the strategy yielded dividends.
Isaiah Jones scored off a rebound, and Long had another putback basket after a Baker steal, and 40 seconds into the fourth quarter the Homedale lead was down to 50-42.
After Trojan senior Eli Heck hit a 14-foot jumper in the key to push the lead back to 10, Long took over.
He scored six of Baker’s eight points in an 8-0 run — senior Hayden Younger swished a 15-footer for the other points — that ended with his steal and layin that cut the lead to 52-50 and prompted the timeout.
Jebron Jones said Long took advantage of his quickness both on defense and on a pair of drives to the basket where he beat his defender.
“Jaron had a great game,” Jones said. “He got to the rim — he’s quick enough to do that.”
Jones said he was pleased with his young team’s resilience — the Bulldogs also had a 13-3 run in the second quarter.
“But I’d rather we didn’t get into the situation where we have to come back in the first place,” he said.
Baker took a quick 2-0 lead on senior post Nick Mitchell’s rebound basket.
Homedale senior guard Sigmund Goode scored the Trojans’ first 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, the last of which gave Homedale an 11-7 lead.
Baker took a brief 14-13 lead late in the first quarter on another Mitchell putback, but Homedale junior guard Elijah Renteria finished the quarter with two straight 3-pointers, within 15 seconds, to give the Trojans a 19-14 lead at the end of the quarter.
Jones said he didn’t expect Homedale’s long-range shooting — the Trojans had five 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, and eight for the game.
Homedale made just four 3-pointers in the Dec. 2 game.
Goode and Renteria combined for six 3-pointers Thursday, and neither had a 3-pointer in the earlier contest.
Jones said the 3-pointers were “big momentum changers.”
Homedale senior Josh Brown had a 3-pointer that boosted the Trojans’ lead to 26-16 early in the second quarter.
But Baker then went on the 13-3 run. Three Bulldogs had 3-pointers in the run — sophomore Hudson Spike, freshman Jaxon Logsdon and, lastly, sophomore Paul Hobson. Hobson’s shot with 1:32 left in the quarter gave Baker its second, and last, lead, at 27-26.
Homedale scored the last five points of the half to lead 31-27 at the break.
Jones said Baker just couldn’t overcome its poor shooting, including missing its first six shots.
“We missed layups and jumpers — there were a lot of missed opportunities,” he said. “We had passes we usually catch.”
Baker had a balanced scoring night, but only one Bulldog was in double figures — Hobson, with 10. Long had eight points, Spike and Jones seven each, and Mitchell, Logsdon and Grant Gambleton had six points each.
Goode led Homedale with 16 points. Kincheloe added 14 points, and Mason Strong had 13.
Baker’s first home game was also its last for more than two weeks.
The Bulldogs’ next five games are on the road, starting with a road trip to Western Oregon this weekend for games Friday night, Dec. 10 at Estacada, and at Molalla the following afternoon.
Baker travels to Klamath County next weekend for games against Mazama on Friday, Dec. 17, and Klamath Union the next day. The Bulldogs then head to Pendleton on Dec. 21 before returning home for the Baker Invitational Dec. 27-29.
