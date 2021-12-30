The Baker girls basketball team exorcised a couple of demons Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 29 in the Baker gym.
One dates back four years, the other just a single day.
The Bulldogs’ 43-31 win over Burns was their first victory over the Hilanders since Dec. 16, 2017, when Baker won 54-51 in the BHS gym.
Since then the Class 3A Hilanders had won three straight over Class 4A Baker.
“We talked about that after the game in the locker room, that it’s been a while since we’ve beaten Burns,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “It was a battle and we knew it would be.”
More important for this year’s Baker team, though, the Bulldogs on Wednesday avoided a second straight fourth-quarter swoon and improved to 7-3 on the season.
On Tuesday, Baker led Crane 41-34 after the third quarter, but the Mustangs rallied in the final eight minutes to win 49-46.
Wednesday’s game on the final day of the Baker Holiday Tournament played out in somewhat similar fashion through the first three quarters.
Baker led 21-19 at halftime and, just as they did against Crane, the Bulldogs played a strong third quarter, outscoring the Hilanders 13-8 to boost the lead to 34-27 entering the final quarter — the same seven-point margin Baker had over Crane.
But this time Baker continued its strong play to the final buzzer, particularly on defense, as the Bulldogs held Burns to just four points in the fourth quarter.
“We put an entire second half together unlike the night before,” Ramos said. “We continued to execute offensively, and our defense was pretty solid the whole game.”
Ramos said that in talking to the players both at halftime and in the break between the third and fourth quarters he emphasized the need to maintain their focus.
In the fourth quarter, Jozie Ramos scored seven of Baker’s nine points. She had a game-high 14 points.
Macey Moore added eight points, Rylee Elms had six, Taylor Gyllenberg had five, and Sydnee Pierce had four.
The Baker JV girls beat the Pine Eagle varsity 43-22 on Wednesday.
The Baker JV2 boys also beat Pine Eagle.
A history with Burns
The Hilanders from Harney County, about 150 miles south of Baker City, have been a particularly pesky opponent for Baker during the Bulldogs’ unprecedented run of wins over the past few years.
Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Baker’s overall record is 64-10. Three of those losses were to Burns. No other team has beaten Baker as often (La Grande has two wins over the Bulldogs during that period — both during the pandemic-abbreviated season in June 2021).
But it isn’t only the number of wins that distinguishes this Eastern Oregon rivalry.
In the 2018-19 season, the Hilanders handed Baker its only loss as the Bulldogs, coached by Mat Sand, capped a 25-1 record by winning their first girls Class 4A state championship.
Burns won 61-46 on its home court on Dec. 15, 2018.
The next season, Baker compiled a 24-2 record and was preparing to defend its state title when the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, then it its very early stages.
One of Baker’s two losses was to Burns, a 47-46 heartbreaker in the Baker gym on Dec. 17, 2019.
Burns also beat Baker 39-30 on June 12, 2021, also at BHS.
Moving into 2022
Baker is now off until Tuesday, Jan. 4, when the Bulldogs travel to Fruitland, Idaho, for a 6:30 p.m PST tipoff against the Grizzlies. Baker lost 41-40 to Fruitland on Dec. 15 in the Baker gym.
Baker then travels to Central Oregon for its third weekend road trip of the season, playing at Madras on Friday, Jan. 7 and at Crook County in Prineville the next day.
The Bulldogs open Greater Oregon League play on Jan. 11 by playing host to La Grande at 6 p.m.
Jason Ramos said Baker needs to improve its conditioning over the next couple weeks so the Bulldogs can play pressure defense, including a full court press, more frequently.
“We expect to give ourselves an opportunity to win every game we play,” he said. “We’ve got to get back to a routine after the holidays and get ready for La Grande.”
