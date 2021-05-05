The Baker baseball team went on the road Tuesday, May 4 and returned from Ontario with two wins, 5-1 and 18-1.
In the opener, Baker senior Mason Van Arsdall faced off against Ontario ace Nick Esplin. Van Arsdall allowed seven hits over 6.2 innings, and Zander Arriaga got the final out after Van Arsdall reached his pitch limit.
“They (Ontario) had a lot of fielding errors, we might have had one earned run out of five, it was a pitching battle basically,” Baker coach Tim Smith said.
Van Arsdall and Hudson Spike each had a double and an RBI for Baker, which largely struggled with Esplin, recording 14 strikeouts.
Smith also credited Hayden Younger, Baker’s speedy leadoff hitter who was hit by a pitch and stole two bases, for giving the Bulldogs a spark.
“He (Younger) hit the ball well, we were a menace on the bases, (and) he was probably the main cog in getting that thing going,” Smith said of Younger, who scored one of Baker’s five runs.
In the nightcap, sophomore Thomas Smithson took the mound and held Ontario scoreless over 2.1 innings.
“He pitched two and a third with no earned runs, and we played great defense behind him,” Smith said.
Baker didn’t commit an error in the second game, and had only one miscue in the first game.
While Smithson was keeping the Tigers in check, the Bulldogs took control with a total of 10 runs in the first three innings, including four in the opening frame.
Baker scored at least twice in each inning of the game, which ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Baker piled up 16 hits.
“We came out early putting four runs on the board, we were swinging it well in game two,” Smith said.
Younger went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Connor Chastain was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, and Andrew Zellars was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Arriaga was 2 for 4, including a triple, and drove in a run, and Spike and Younger each had a double.
Arriaga replaced Smithson on the mound in the third, and Chastain threw the final inning. Baker’s three pitchers allowed five hits and struck out six.
Baker (6-4) now gets another chance against its nemesis this season, La Grande. All four of Baker’s losses were to the Tigers.
“I think we are capable of playing better baseball than we’ve played against them,” Smith said. “That’s what we are looking for, we are looking to compete and give ourselves a chance.”
The Bulldogs travel to La Grande on Saturday, May 8 for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
