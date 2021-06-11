The Baker girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to La Grande on Tuesday, June 9 to rout visiting Nixyaawii 62-26 on Wednesday in the Baker gym.
Baker (5-2) dominated from the start, clamping down defensively on the Eagles to take a 17-2 lead after one quarter. Sydney Keller and Macey Moore had five points each in the quarter.
Jozie Ramos then took over in the second quarter, scoring nine of her game-high 23 points as Baker led 28-15 at halftime.
Nine Baker players scored in the game.
Rylee Elms had eight points, Moore and Keller seven points each, Makenzie Flanagan five and Brooklyn Jaca and Campbell Vanderwiele four each.
Baker continues its grueling schedule — five games in six days — with home games Friday, June 11 against Nyssa and Saturday against Burns at 3 p.m.
Results will be published in the June 15 issue of the Baker City Herald.
NIXYAAWII (26)
Bronson 2 0-0 5, A. Hart 1 0-0 3, Sohappy 0 0-2 0, M. Hart 2 2-2 6, Bevis 1 1-2 1, Kiona 3 2-6 9, Willingham 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-10 26.
BAKER (62)
Elms 3 2-3 8, Flanagan 2 1-2 5, Jaca 2 0-0 4, Wilde 1 0-0 2, Keller 3 0-1 7, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Roy 0 0-0 0, Ramos 10 2-6 23, Vanderwiele 1 1-2 4, Moore 3 0-0 7. Totals 26 6-14 62.
Nixyaawii 2 13 7 4 — 26
Baker 17 11 21 13 — 62
Three-point baskets — Keller, Ramos, Vanderwiele, Moore, Bronson, Hart, Kiona. Total fouls — Nixyaawii 13, Baker 12.
