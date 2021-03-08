Baker’s young and short-handed girls varsity soccer team had a strong start to its pandemic-shortened season, routing Nyssa 9-1 on Saturday in a road match.
“It was a great start,” Baker’s first-year coach, Eric Layton, said. “It was a huge confidence booster, it felt really good, a lot to feel proud of.”
Sydney Pearce and Brooklyn Jaca led the offensive onslaught, each scoring three goals for an individual hat trick. Daphne Thomas added two goals, and Skye Smith had one.
Baker raced to a 6-1 lead after the first half and added three goals, while keeping Nyssa out of the net, in the second.
Layton was especially impressed by Baker’s performance considering his concerns about the team’s conditioning.
With just 12 players available, Layton had only one substitute.
“We actually thought we weren’t going to have any subs, but we had one extra show up at the last minute,” Layton said. “We were really worried about fitness because we just started two weeks ago.”
Looking ahead, Layton expects to have no more than 14 players for any match.
“Some girls decided to work, some girls decided that the weather wasn’t an exciting prospect, and I don’t know some of the rationale of the others,” Layton said. “We also didn’t get the North Powder girls to join us that I thought we would, we are just going to be a small team this year.”
Although he was excited about Baker’s dominating win, Layton said he saw ways the Bulldogs can improve.
“We are going to focus big time on possession, so maintaining possession and also just honing that first touch — we had a lot of clumsy first touches when we would give the ball away a lot earlier than I would like to see,” Layton said. “That’s them not having a lot of weeks under their belt.”
He also pointed out that Baker is a young team, with only one junior.
“We are mostly freshman and sophomores,” Layton said. “So the kids that are out and active are all quite young, and are new to the varsity level game, so that was really encouraging to get them a win.”
Baker travels to Boardman today to take on the Riverside Pirates. The Bulldogs first home match is set for Wednesday, March 10 when the La Grande Tigers arrive for a 5 p.m. match at the Baker Sports Complex. The match will be shown live on the Baker Bulldog Nation Facebook page.
