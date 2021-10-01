The only moment of suspense during Baker’s sweep of Mac-Hi in a league volleyball match Thursday evening, Sept. 30 in the Baker gym was in the first rally.
A Pioneer player bumped the ball into the rafters.
Where, as players and spectators below craned their necks waiting for the ball to fall, it remained.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, ranked fourth in the state, there were plenty of other volleyballs available.
And with a combination of pinpoint serving and pounding spikes, Baker ran its winning streak to nine matches and improved to 11-2 on the season.
“I feel like we executed well yesterday,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said on Friday morning, Oct. 1.
The Bulldogs lost only once during September — a 3-0 sweep by Weiser in the Baker gym on Sept. 8.
On Thursday evening the Bulldogs, notwithstanding the brief delay when the ball lodged high above, dominated almost from the start.
Mac-Hi took a 2-1 lead but with freshman Sofia Hanson serving, the Bulldogs scored four straight points to lead 5-2.
The Pioneers trimmed Baker’s lead to 10-7, but then, after a Baker side out, junior Rylee Elms had the serve.
And she kept serving, for 15 straight points as Baker won the first set 25-7.
Fellow junior Jozie Ramos had two powerful spikes during the run that Mac-Hi didn’t touch.
The second set followed a similar pattern.
Mac-Hi forged an early tie at 4, but Ramos served six straight points.
After Mac-Hi got within 10-5, Hanson served 10 straight points and Baker led 20-5.
The Bulldogs closed out the set, again winning 25-7.
The final set was slightly more competitive, as the Pioneers led 4-3.
Elms served four straight Baker points — including two aces — to give the Bulldogs an 8-4 lead.
Senior Lacy Churchfield had two kills as Baker jumped to an 18-7 lead, a stretch that included Hanson serving eight straight points.
Churchfield served an ace to get to match point at 24-12, and her final serve led to a Mac-Hi passing error that ended the match.
Although Mac-Hi didn’t pose as much of a challenge as some teams Baker has played, Abrego said she was pleased with the Bulldogs’ ability to maintain their focus, and use the match as a chance to hone their game.
“It was a really good opportunity for us to work on maintaining our tempo, and I thought the girls did a really good job of avoiding errors,” Abrego said.
She also was happy to have a chance to get playing time for the entire roster.
“When you’re building a program it’s great to get younger kids exposure at the varsity level,” Abrego said.
Baker will enter October trying to keep its winning streak intact when it plays host to Ontario Monday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Baker swept the Tigers on Sept. 28, but Abrego said that’s no reason for the Bulldogs to take any opponent lightly.
She said Baker also needs to stay focused as it prepares for its first match against rival La Grande, on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Baker gym.
