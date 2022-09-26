Baker’s cross-country teams traveled across Oregon last weekend to compete in one of the biggest meets in the Northwest, the Three Course Challenge at Camp Rilea near Seaside.
More than 50 teams, with about 2,000 total runners, competed on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event is unique, with three courses — rated easy, moderate and hard — all of which include a 100-foot-long, 18-inch-deep mud pit, Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
The scoring system is different from most meets, with runners’ ranked by their overall finish and within their division based on the size of their school.
“The event is extremely popular for the Baker athletes, as it gives some of the youth their first glimpse of the Pacific Ocean,” Cole said. “The kids overall ran very well. It gave us an opportunity to reflect and learn how we can be even more competitive in the future.”
The Baker boys placed third in the team standings.
On the “easy” course, Baker’s Thaddeus Pepera was third overall and first in his division. Teammate Seth Mastrude was ninth.
On the “moderate” course, Baker’s Hunter Bingham was eighth, and Will Spriet ninth.
On the “hard” course, Daniel Brown placed sixth.
“I feel like we had some very outstanding performances — especially Thaddeus in the first race,” Cole said. “He ran really strong, overcoming two recent events that were not up to his expectations.
“Seth Mastrude had a very good race, and he overcame some of the physical challenges he has had recently,” Cole said. “Will Spriet, a freshman, really stepped up on the medium course and was very gutty. Hunter Bingham continues to impress me with his consistency.”
Baker’s girls placed fourth as a team.
Emma Timm was third in her division on the “easy” course.
On the “moderate” course, Paige Marlia placed seventh, and on the “hard” course, Sofie Kaaen was sixth.
“I was also very impressed with how Lilly Collins tackled the hard course,” Cole said. “She ran a gutty, confident race and accepted the challenge in a very positive way.”
In addition to the races, Cole said the event, which Seaside High School has coordinated since 1990, is also a fun trip that gives athletes a chance to meet new friends.
Runners stay overnight at military barracks at Camp Rilea, which is owned by the Oregon Military Department.
“It was also good to learn how to travel and to stay overnight and to manage energy and emotions — and even deal with other people snoring,” Cole said. “It is a very different type of preparation from other events.”
Three Course Challenge
Boys 4,300-meter ‘easy’ course
Thaddeus Pepera, 15:35; Seth Mastrude, 17:20; Clark Norton, 19:15; Sam Nelson, 19:16; Kegan Bott, 19:21; Seth Holden, 22:32.
Boys 5,000-meter ‘moderate’ course
Hunter Bingham, 19:53; William Spriet, 20:08; Nate Jensen, 21:03; River Clark, 22:59.
Boys 5,000-meter ‘difficult’ course
Daniel Brown, 19:59; Angel DeArcos, 21:53; Jordan Mills, 22:19; Tanner Lucas, 23:02; Caleb Hills, 23:21.
Girls 4,300-meter ‘easy’ course
Emma Timm, 20:34; Annastasia Johnson, 23:05; Tyler Gressley, 23:51; Avery Collier, 26:54.
Girls 5,000-meter ‘moderate’ course
Paige Marlia, 26:17; Maddy Gagnon, 28:15; Katie Spaugh, 29:15; Sage Cuzick, 29:35; Riley Hurliman, 31:26.
Girls 5,000-meter ‘hard’ course
Sofie Kaaen, 24:32; Gwen Rasmussen, 27:46; Lilly Collins, 33:20.
Girls 3,000-meter middle school
Matty Gressley, 1st, 13:34
