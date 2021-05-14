The Baker softball team honored its three seniors before taking on Grant Union at the Baker Sports Complex Wednesday, May 12.
Seniors Jordynn Fine, Rebekah Davis and Shelby Griffith were recognized by the small crowd prior to the first game.
The Prospectors (9-2) swept the twinbill, 11-0 and 21-3.
Baker coach Sonny Gulick, who taught some of the seniors in elementary school, said he’s grateful that they continued to play despite the challenges of the past two seasons, with 2020’s schedule being canceled and this year’s being shortened.
“I appreciate them sticking it out, it’s been a tough year, and some of them have had jobs and made shifts at work so they can be here,” Gulick said.
In game one, sophomore Kaycee Cuzick started in the circle. Although the Prospectors hit the ball hard, Gulick was proud of Cuzick’s effort.
“She’s putting the ball where the hitter could hit, and that’s all that you can ask for,” he said. “Right now we have to do a better job in the field supporting her, which I’ve said consistently all year.”
Stepping up to the plate, the Bulldogs struggled to spark any momentum during the first game, striking 11 times. Gulick said the Bulldogs need to be more patient at the plate rather than swinging at pitches that would be called balls.
“There were times where we were helping the pitcher making sure they were ahead of the count,” Gulick said.
After scoring seven runs in the first four innings, the Prospectors plated four runs in the fifth and held Baker scoreless to win 11-0 by mercy rule.
In game two, the Bulldogs put sophomore Teygan Coley in the pitcher’s circle, and the Prospectors again showed their offensive prowess.
“They were hitting her hard, they were hitting gaps, everything they did, they did pretty well,” Gulick said.
The Bulldogs had a stronger showing in game two at the plate, however. In the bottom of the first, Fine drove in sophomore Taylor Gyllenberg with Baker’s first run.
Then, in the bottom of the third, sophomore Kaci Anderson drove in two runs with a deep shot that turned into a triple.
“I was pretty happy, Jordynn and Bekah (Rebekah Davis), two of our seniors, had a hit when we needed to move some runners around and to score them, and of course Kaci Anderson with that two-run triple there, which was great,” Gulick said.
Grant Union continued to score often, and again ended the game after five innings.
Baker concludes its season today by traveling to Nyssa for a doubleheader.
