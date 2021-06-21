Not even a brief power outage at the Sam-O-Swim Center could stop the Baker Bulldogs from having a strong outing as they played host to the district swim meet on Saturday, June 19.
Baker faced off against swimmers from La Grande and Cove.
Baker coach Paula Moe was thankful for the collaborative effort that made the event possible.
“It was amazing teamwork,” Moe said. “La Grande came and brought their officials and their administration officials, and they helped us run it and it went smooth as silk.”
Baker finished second overall, with 93 total points (girls and boys teams) to La Grande’s 126. Cove had 40 points.
Baker junior Brianna Stadler, a two-time state champion (in the 100-meter butterfly in 2020, and the 100-meter backstroke in 2019, when she set a state record), finished first in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly in Saturday’s meet at Sam-O.
Senior Salena Bott also won two events — the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Junior Sydney Lamb is district champion in the 500 freestyle.
Baker’s relay team of Bott, Stadler, junior Caitlin Lien and senior Avril Zickgraf won two events — the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle.
On the boys side, Baker sophomore Gabe Bott won the 100 freestyle.
Moe was proud of the entire team’s effort.
“We have swam against these folks for the last couple of weeks, and lost to several of them, so it was wonderful to come in first,” Moe said. “Baker was the highlight of the meet.”
Baker will compete in a nonsanctioned state meet this weekend at Cottage Grove High School.
Moe knows that her swimmers are ready to give their best effort this weekend.
“They are very anxious and very excited, we are swimming against folks we generally don’t swim against, so it’s kind of fun to go and compete against different people,” Moe said.
She is thankful for many organizations and people who helped put on the district meet, including Baker High School employees, Baker City officials who worked to get the city-owned pool ready, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative for helping with the power outage, and the Baker County YMCA, which operates Sam-O Swim Center for the city.
