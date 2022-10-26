Seniors on the Baker girls soccer team were honored prior to the match Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, against Ontario at the Sports Complex, including Neah Thomas, right, who was injured earlier this season, and Sydnee Pierce, second from left.
Baker goalkeeper Oakley Anderson, center, stops a shot from Ontario's Esmeralda Flores while Baker's Jaycee Gray, left, looks on during a match Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Baker Sports Complex.
Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald
Baker seniors Skye Smith, left, and McKay Anderson in action against Ontario on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Baker Sports Complex.
Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald
Baker senior Te'ygan Coley, left, looks to pass to fellow senior Sydnee Pierce, center, during a match against Ontario on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald
Baker boys and girls soccer teams are both on their way to the Class 4A playoffs.
Both teams will travel for matches in the play-in round.
“It’s great news, both teams worked extremely hard and we’re in a solid league,” Baker athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr. said.
The boys, 3-6-4 overall, will play at Molalla (7-4-2) of the Tri-Valley Conference on Saturday, Oct. 29. The time had not been set by press time on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The Bulldog girls, 5-8-1, will head to The Dalles, 8-4-2, of the Tri-Valley Conference for a game Friday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
Gonzales said the Baker boys will leave Friday and watch the girls game at The Dalles, then head to either Molalla or Estacada, and stay overnight in the Salem area before returning Sunday.
Both Baker teams will try to rebound from losses in their final regular season matches.
The Baker girls lost 4-0 to Ontario on Senior Night, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Baker Sports Complex.
The Baker boys lost 5-1 at league champion Ontario on Monday, Oct. 24.
Baker girls against Ontario
Prior to the match, Baker honored seniors Anna Macias, Neah Thomas, Sydnee Pierce, Te’ygan Coley, Kaci Anderson, Riley Jo Shaw, McKay Anderson, Skye Smith, Brooklyn Jaca, Anna Belding and Maddy Yencopal.
Baker started fast, with two of the seniors, Kaci Anderson and Skye Smith, pushing the ball downfield to the Ontario goal.
But the Tigers keeper thwarted the Bulldogs, and Ontario responded by scoring the game’s first goal in the first 3 minutes.
The Tigers tallied three more goals before halftime to lead 4-0.
Baker improved on both sides of the field in the second half, with defenders and goalkeeper Oakley Anderson preventing any further scoring.
Baker had a scoring chance but the ball, after slipping through the keeper’s hands, spun back before it reached the line.
Baker boys at Ontario
The Bulldogs played the Tigers tough, trailing just 2-0 at halftime.
“We played better, we had lots of chances, but we couldn’t find the back of the net,” Baker coach Victor Benites said. “It was a good game.”
Senior Francesco Debellis scored late to thwart Ontario’s bid for a shutout.
“From last season we improved a lot,” Benites said.
Baker was 1-9-1 last year.
