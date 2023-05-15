The Baker softball team honored its seniors and concluded its home schedule on a warm, sunny afternoon Friday, May 12 at the Sports Complex, but the doubleheader against Ontario didn’t turn out as well.
Baker dropped both games to the Tigers, 7-3 and 15-2.
Although the games were the last at home this season, Baker’s season might continue.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season on Monday, May 15 by traveling to Ontario for a doubleheader. The games were rescheduled after being postponed due to rain earlier in the season.
Regardless of the outcome of Monday’s games, Baker could qualify for a play-in game, likely either Friday, May 19 or Saturday, May 20. Baker would travel for that game.
If Baker wins at least one of the two games at Ontario Monday, the Bulldogs’ chances of earning a play-in game would be better, athletic director Buell Gonzales said.
In the first game against Ontario on Friday, Baker fell behind 2-0 after the first inning.
But starting pitcher Raegan Gulick kept the Tigers scoreless for the next four innings, and Baker took advantage, scoring once in the third and two more runs in the fourth to lead 3-2.
But then Baker’s bats went cold.
Ontario, meanwhile, tied the score with a run in the top of the sixth, then took the lead for good with four more runs in the seventh.
“Raegan Gulick pitched well in game one, but we were unable to get anything going so her good pitching kept us in the game,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said.
Raegan Gulick had 10 strikeouts.
“Our defense did a good job supporting her,” coach Gulick said. “We had our opportunities to win this game but just couldn’t get the bats going.”
“Te’ygan Coley had our only hit in the game, our aggressive base running after Ontario mistakes are what allowed us to push some runs across.”
Kaci Anderson, Sydney Fry and Kaydence Thomas all scored runs for Baker.
Ontario pitcher Brie Kimble had 19 strikeouts.
In the second game, Coley started in the circle, with Raegan Gulick and Reagan Ritter also pitching in relief.
Baker had a better game at the plate, again facing Kimble, with Raegan Gulick collecting two hits, and Kaycee Cuzick, Kaci Anderson and Kellee Dixon with one hit each.
But Ontario led from the start, scoring three runs in the top of the fourth.
The Tigers then broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth to boost their lead to 12-2.
“Ontario put a few balls in play in the fifth to get things rolling,” coach Gulick said, “We just couldn’t find a way to stop the damage.”
“Kellee Dixon had one of the best at bats I have seen all year hitting a hard single up the middle on an 11-pitch at bat,” Gulick said.
Kimble had 12 more strikeouts.
Lilly Wilson and Raegan Gulick scored Baker’s runs.
First game
Ontario 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 — 7
Baker 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 3
Second game
Ontario 3 0 1 0 7 4 —15
Baker 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 2
