Baker’s softball team faced a major challenge on Wednesday, April 19 as the Burns Hilanders, unbeaten and the defending Class 3A champions, came to the Sports Complex for a nonleague doubleheader.
Burns, ranked second in the state, kept its record unblemished with a 15-3, 15-0 sweep.
“Burns is the defending 3A state champs and played like it today,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “(Burns pitcher) Ayla Davies is very skilled in the circle and it showed. She got the win in both games and was supported by timely offense in each contest.”
The Hilanders’ wins include a 4-3 victory of Pendleton, one of Baker’s Greater Oregon League foes.
First game
Davies struck out 12 Baker batters in five innings, but the Bulldogs were still in the game late, trailing just 5-0 after five innings.
“Reagan Ritter was in the circle and had her best outing of the season,” Gulick said. “She threw lots of strikes and our defense played well behind her. Kaci Anderson was solid at third and (Ashlyn)Dalton and (Raegan) Gulick were error-free up the middle.”
Kaycee Cuzick ended Davies’ bid for a perfect game with a pop up single over the shortstop’s head in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bulldogs couldn’t turn the hit into a run.
After Burns extended its lead to 9-0 with four runs in the sixth, Davies was relieved by MacKenzie King.
Kellee Dixon and Raegan Gulick both had one-out singles in the sixth, but a ground ball double play ended Baker’s scoring threat.
Baker finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh.
Te’ygan Coley singled, Makayla Rabourne walked and Lilly Wilson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Two runs were scored on Alexis Rupel’s ground ball that was misplayed. Wilson later stole home for Baker’s final run.
“I was very happy with our defense and pitching in game one,” Sonny Gulick said.
Second game
Burns took control early, scoring six runs in the top of the first.
“We gave up too many free bases in game two,” Gulick said. “Burns punished us at the plate for our walks and fielding errors.”
Baker managed only one hit, Dalton’s single in the third.
The game ended after three innings due to the 10-run rule.
Baker traveled to Ontario on Friday, April 21, for a league doubleheader against Ontario, then returned home Saturday, April 11 for a single game against Marsing at noon.
First game
Burns 1 3 0 0 1 4 6 — 15
Baker 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Second game
Burns 6 0 9 — 15
Baker 0 0 0 — 0
