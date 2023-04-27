Baker’s softball team took on another highly ranked team, and although the Bulldogs’ offense was strong, it wasn’t enough to avoid a doubleheader sweep at Enterprise on Tuesday, April 25.

The Outlaws, who improved to 11-4 with the 18-13, 14-7 wins, are ranked fifth in the Class 2A standings.

