Baker’s softball team took on another highly ranked team, and although the Bulldogs’ offense was strong, it wasn’t enough to avoid a doubleheader sweep at Enterprise on Tuesday, April 25.
The Outlaws, who improved to 11-4 with the 18-13, 14-7 wins, are ranked fifth in the Class 2A standings.
“We found ourselves facing the challenge of another highly ranked team today,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “We struggled to throw strikes at times today and they took advantage.”
First game
Baker had to play catch up almost from the start, as Enterprise scored nine runs in the first inning to lead 9-2.
Baker rallied to get within 10-9 with five runs in the top of the fourth, but Enterprise responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to regain control.
“Once we found the zone, we played well to finish out game one,” Gulick said. “Te’ygan Coley was great in relief in the circle. She really came in and threw the ball well.”
Coley, a senior, relieved starter Reagan Ritter and went 5.2 innings with three strikeouts.
“It was nice to see one of my seniors step up and help my two young pitchers out,” Gulick said. “We made some mistakes in the field but had plenty of opportunities to make up for it at the plate.”
Baker had eight errors, which offset Baker’s 16-8 advantage in hits.
Kaci Anderson was 4 for 5, while Ashlyn Dalton, Kaycee Cuzick, Makayla Rabourne and Coley each had two hits.
Rabourne and Coley each drove in three runs, while Cuzick and Anderson had two RBIs each.
Second game
Raegan Gulick pitched the entire game, striking out seven, but again Baker couldn’t take advantage of its chances at the plate.
“We lost our patience a bit at the plate and gave them some easy innings on defense,” Sonny Gulick said. “We really need to lay off pitches out of the zone.”
Baker also committed five more errors, and nine of Enterprise’s 14 runs were unearned.
Enterprise led 7-1 after two innings, but Baker rallied with three runs in the third to get within 7-4.
Rabourne had two home runs and four RBIs, and Anderson also homered.
“Kaci Anderson was solid catching in both games,” Sonny Gulick said. “Lilly Wilson did a great job filling in at third. She had a spectacular diving catch behind the pitcher in game two. With each game we are showing improvement.”
Baker returns to Greater Oregon League play Friday, April 28, playing host to La Grande for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
First game
Baker 2 0 5 2 0 2 2 — 13
Enterprise 9 1 0 5 2 1 x — 18
Second game
Baker 1 0 3 0 0 3 0 — 7
Enterprise 2 5 0 3 2 2 x — 14
