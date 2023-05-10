Tey'gan Coley.jpg

Baker's Te'ygan Coley bats against La Grande during a GOL doubleheader on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at La Grande. Coley and her Bulldog teammates swept a doubleheader at Umatilla on May 9.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

Down to its final out, Baker’s softball team rallied from a four-run deficit to force extra innings before winning the first game of a nonleague doubleheader at Umatilla 10-7 on Tuesday, May 9.

The Bulldogs then dominated the second game, 11-5, to claim the sweep.

