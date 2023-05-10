Down to its final out, Baker’s softball team rallied from a four-run deficit to force extra innings before winning the first game of a nonleague doubleheader at Umatilla 10-7 on Tuesday, May 9.
The Bulldogs then dominated the second game, 11-5, to claim the sweep.
“Game one was ugly but we found a way to win,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “We were in control throughout game two which was eventually called because of darkness.”
The first game was a pitcher’s duel between Baker’s Raegan Gulick and Umatilla’s Piper Dilley through five innings, with the scored tied at 2.
Umatilla then scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 6-2.
With Baker needing at least four runs in the top of the seventh, Kaycee Cuzick led off with a walk. Kaci Anderson singled, and courtesy runner Sydney Fry advanced to second.
After two infield pop ups for the first two outs, Fry stole home to get Baker to within 6-3.
Kellee Dixon drove in Anderson, and Lily Wilson singled to right to score Dixon and trim Umatilla’s lead to 6-5.
Candace Peterson doubled, and Wilson advanced to third.
After Ashlyn Dalton walked, Wilson scored the tying run.
Raegan Gulick had two of her 13 strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Baker took the lead for good in the top of the eighth with four runs.
Dixon and Wilson had consecutive RBI singles, and Baker scored another run when Dilley mishandled Peterson’s ground ball. Dalton singled to drive in the final round and give Baker a 10-6 lead.
Umatilla scored once in the bottom of the eighth, but Gulick got a strikeout to end the threat.
“Raegan pitched well in the extra inning getting a strikeout to end the game,” coach Gulick said.
Te’ygan Coley pitched the second game, and Baker led from the start with two runs in the first and one in the second.
Coley drove in both runs in the first with a double.
Umatilla scored once in the first, but Baker broke open the game with eight runs in the top of the fourth.
Gulick had a two-run double, and Dixon and Fry each had an RBI single. Baker batted through the order, with Gulick getting her second hit of the inning, an RBI single, to push Baker’s lead to 11-1.
Umatilla scored four runs in the fourth.
“Coley pounded the zone and we played good defense behind her through the first three innings,” coach Gulick said. “In the fourth we made a few mistakes but found a way to get the win. Both ladies threw lots of strikes today.”
Coley had seven strikeouts.
“Our outfield did a solid job for us today,” Gulick said. “Dalton also had a solid day at shortstop, Dixon and Anderson did a great job managing the games from behind the plate. Fry did a nice job getting on base in game two scoring three times.”
Baker returns to the Greater Oregon League schedule Friday, May 12, playing host to Ontario in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. at the Sports Complex.
The Baker baseball team will also play two games that day against Ontario, starting at 3 p.m.
Seniors for both baseball and softball teams will be honored prior to the first game, and in the second game the teams will wear pink uniforms in recognition of breast cancer awareness.
