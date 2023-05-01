Baker’s softball team had a hectic weekend during a late April heat wave, playing four games in two days at the Sports Complex as temperatures topped 80 degrees.
The Bulldogs dropped a league doubleheader to La Grande on Friday, April 28, then rallied from an opening loss to New Plymouth to beat the Pilgrims in the second game on Saturday, April 29.
“It was great to see our bats come to life this afternoon,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said after the Bulldogs scored in every inning of a 16-9 win over New Plymouth on Saturday afternoon. “It was good to see all the girls with such a confident approach at the plate.”
Baker scored one more run in the first inning — six — than the Bulldogs tallied in the preceding three games.
Baker increased its lead to 13-0 after four innings as Te’ygan Coley, making her first pitching start of the season, kept New Plymouth off the scoreboard.
“She did a nice job keeping them off balance most of the game,” Gulick said. “She allowed a walk in the first but we shut them down and held them scoreless. She did the same in the second, third and fourth.”
Gulick said the Bulldogs also played some of their best defense of the season in support of Coley.
Baker lost its momentum in the top of the fifth, as New Plymouth scored eight runs to cut the lead to 13-8.
But Baker added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, and Coley held the Pilgrims to a single run in the final two innings.
Baker’s offensive output in the second game was a sharp contrast to the opener, when the Bulldogs lost 12-4.
“At the plate I am not sure what happened between games,” Gulick said. “We came out hot.”
In the top of the first, Ashlyn Dalton walked and Raegan Gulick and Kaycee Cuzick singled. Dalton scored on an error by the left fielder, who misplayed Cuzick’s hit. Candace Peterson then singled to score Gulick and give Baker a 2-0 lead.
After Cuzick scored on another New Plymouth error, Kaci Anderson blasted a three-run homer to left to give Baker a 6-0 lead.
After scoring twice in the second to go up 8-0, Baker added three more runs in the third.
Gulick drove in Alexis Rupel with a single, and Coley drew a bases-loaded walk.
Rupel led off the fourth with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. After Dalton and Gulick had back-to-back singles and Cuzick walked to loaded the bases, Peterson drew another walk to drive in a run.
In the fifth, after New Plymouth had cut the lead to 13-8, Lilly Wilson reached on an error and advanced to third on Sydney Fry’s single.
Gulick hit a triple down the right field line to score both runners.
Peterson led off the sixth with a triple, and she scored on Coley’s single for Baker’s final insurance run.
In Saturday’s first game, New Plymouth took a 7-0 lead after three innings. Baker rallied with four runs, but couldn’t get closer than 10-4 before losing 12-4.
Errors were costly, and Baker managed just six hits, including an RBI double by Cuzick.
Baker pitcher Raegan Gulick held the Pilgrims to just three runs in the final three innings.
“It is hard to win a game with that many errors,” coach Gulick said. “I thought Raegan did a nice job battling through a few tough spots. We cut back the errors and we would have had a chance in that game.”
Friday doubleheader against La Grande
Baker struggled against the Tigers, who won 14-1 and 19-0 to improve to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in the Greater Oregon League. La Grande is ranked sixth among Class 4A teams.
“We struggled against La Grande,” Sonny Gulick said.
In the opening game, Makayla Rabourne ended La Grande pitcher Karlee Strand’s bid for a perfect game with a single in the fifth. Anderson, who caught all four games for Baker on the weekend, had Baker’s only other hit. Rabourne scored on a throwing error.
Starting pitcher Reagan Ritter allowed just four earned runs, but walks and errors hurt Baker.
Game two was similar, as Anderson had Baker’s only hit.
“We did a better job putting the ball in play but made soft contact right to their fielders,” Gulick said.
Baker will travel to Pendleton on Friday, May 5 for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
Friday: First game
La Grande 3 2 2 5 2 — 14
Baker 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Friday: Second game
La Grande 5 2 6 6 — 19
Baker 0 0 0 0 — 0
Saturday: First game
New Plymouth 0 3 4 2 1 0 2 — 12
Baker 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 4
Saturday: Second game
New Plymouth 0 0 0 0 8 1 0 — 9
Baker 6 2 3 2 2 1 X — 16
