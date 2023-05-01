Baker’s softball team had a hectic weekend during a late April heat wave, playing four games in two days at the Sports Complex as temperatures topped 80 degrees.

The Bulldogs dropped a league doubleheader to La Grande on Friday, April 28, then rallied from an opening loss to New Plymouth to beat the Pilgrims in the second game on Saturday, April 29.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.