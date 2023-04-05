Baker’s softball team lost a doubleheader to La Grande on Tuesday, April 4, at La Grande.
The Tigers, who improved to 6-2 and are ranked ninth in Class 4A, won 17-2 and 16-0.
Baker dropped to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in the Greater Oregon League.
La Grande took control from the start in the first game, leading 7-0 after the first inning.
“We had a rough first inning allowing them to hit through the lineup,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “We gave up too many bases and made it worse with some mistakes on routine plays in the field.”
The Bulldogs had scoring opportunities but struggled to capitalize with timely hits.
Te’ygan Coley led off the second inning with a double, and Alexis Rupel had a two-out single, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get a run.
In the bottom of the second, Oakley Anderson and Coley turned a double play off a line drive to keep La Grande to a single run.
Candace Peterson reached on an error to open the third, but she was left stranded at first.
Baker finally got on the scoreboard when Rupel hit a hard ground ball that got away from the La Grande second baseman, allowing Kellee Dixon, who had walked, to score.
“I was very happy with the girls’ approach at the plate,” Gulick said. “We were very aggressive and did a good job of putting the ball in play. Hopefully we will find a way to turn our contact into hits moving forward.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Marsing, Idaho, on Saturday, April 8 for a nonleague game starting at 4 p.m. PDT.
Baker resumes its Greater Oregon League schedule, and its first home games of the season, against Pendleton on Friday, April 14. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
