Baker didn’t come away with a win, but the Bulldogs showed progress in a doubleheader sweep against powerful Pendleton on Friday, April 14 at the Sports Complex.
The Buckaroos, 12-3 overall and ranked third in the state, won the opener 19-0 in three innings.
Baker had a much better outing in the second game, scoring seven runs in the third inning to lead 7-2 before Pendleton took control with 10 runs in the top of the fourth, going on to win 18-7.
“We had our work cut out for us today,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “Pendleton is a top ten team so we expected them to be a tough match up.”
In the first inning of the opener, Baker pitcher Reagan Ritter threw only eight pitches, and the Buckaroos scored a single run.
Pendleton broke open the game with nine runs in the second inning.
“We gave up some free bases and had a couple of errors,” Gulick said. “Pendleton had timely hits and made us pay for our miscues. At the plate the second was similar to the first. The third was the same for Pendleton. Ashlyn Dalton had our lone hit to start the third. We were unable to move her around.”
The second game had a promising start.
Pitcher Raegan Gulick held Pendleton scoreless in the first with a 12-pitch inning, finishing with a strikeout.
She then had a single up the middle in the bottom of the first, but the Bulldogs couldn’t turn the hit into a run.
“But we were seeing the ball well and putting it in play,” Sonny Gulick said.
Pendleton scored single runs in the second and third.
“In the second inning we allowed a lead off walk to score, but a combination of good pitching and defense ended the inning,” Sonny Gulick said. “Kellee Dixon finished off the inning with a nice running throw from third. Te’ygan (Coley) had a nice hit to start the second but it was right at the right fielder. We were unable to get anything started.
“In the third we once again allowed one run but were able to stop the damage there. On a single to left Ashlyn Dalton cut off the throw from (Makayla) Rabourne in left and threw the ball to (Kiley Jo) Aldrich at second to get (the runner) trying to take an extra base.”
Baker carried that momentum to the plate in the bottom of the third.
Dalton led off with a double, then Lilly Wilson and Dixon were hit by pitches to load the bases.
Raegan Gulick had a hit to score Dalton, and Kaycee Cuzick hit a hard grounder up the middle to score Dixon and Wilson. Gulick scored on Kaci Anderson’s groundout. After Rabourne doubled, Dalton had her second hit of the inning to drive in two.
But Baker’s 7-2 lead didn’t last long.
Pendleton exploded for 10 runs in the fourth to regain the lead at 12-7.
The Bucks added six more runs in the fifth, and Baker couldn’t muster a rally.
Despite the loss, Sonny Gulick said the Bulldogs showed their potential.
“During the first three innings we learned how good we can be if we put the ball in play at the plate, throw lots of strikes, and play good defense,” he said. “It was good to see us hitting the ball well enough to force them into a pitching change halfway through the inning. In the fourth Pendleton did what good teams do. They made some adjustments at the plate, became more patient and pushed some runs across.
“A lot of teams would find it hard to get ready for game two after a loss like game one,” Gulick said. “We didn’t hang our heads and came out ready to play. We only struck out twice, put the ball in play, and made Pendleton beat us. I appreciate the leadership of my older players and the fight my younger players bring to the game.”
Baker, which dropped to 2-6 on the season, will play host to Burns/Crane for a nonleague doubleheader Wednesday, April 19 starting at 2 p.m. Baker then travels to Ontario on Friday, April 21 for a league doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. PDT.
First game
Pendleton 1 9 9 – 19
Baker 0 0 0 – 0
Second game
Pendleton 0 1 1 10 6 – 18
Baker 0 0 7 0 0 – 7 w
