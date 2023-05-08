The Baker softball team was left seeing double during a trip to Pendleton on Friday, May 5, as the Buckaroos swept a doubleheader by identical 15-0 scores.
Pendleton, the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A, improved to 9-1 in Greater Oregon League play, 19-4 overall.
“It was a rough day in Pendleton”, Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “Raegan Gulick made it into the fourth inning pitching before we lost game one. She was our only runner to reach base in the game, we left her stranded at third.”
In the second game, Te’ygan Coley started in the circle, and like Raegan Gulick in the opener, Coley had the only hit for the Bulldogs. Alexis Rupel was Baker’s only other baserunner, reaching on a walk in the third inning.
“In game two Coley threw a lot of strikes but Pendleton hit the ball well,” Sonny Gulick said.
Baker will travel to Umatilla for a nonleague doubleheader on Tuesday, May 9 with the first pitch set for 3:30 p.m.
Baker then concludes its home schedule with a league doubleheader against Ontario on Friday, May 12 starting at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs will honor their seniors.
First game
Baker 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pendleton 2 5 6 2 — 15
Second game
Baker 0 0 0 — 0
Pendleton 8 4 3 —15
Ian Crawford
