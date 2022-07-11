A Baker City youth girls softball team went 4-0 to win the championship at the Mesa Duel in the Diamond tournament last weekend at Fruitland, Idaho.

The Baker Dawgs, a 12 and under squad, beat the Nampa Elite 10-3 in the championship game on Saturday afternoon, July 9.

Baker’s Colbi Bachman was the winning pitcher, going seven innings. All three runs were unearned.

Bachman, Macey Morgan and Jaxyn Ramos each had two hits for Baker.

The Dawgs opened the tournament with a pair of games on Friday, July 8. Baker beat Sawtooth/Hartley 16-1, then routed the Nampa Pride, 17-0.

Baker opened Saturday’s play with a 6 a.m. PDT game against the Infield Diamonds, and the Dawgs, led by Bachman’s 4-inning no-hitter, won 10-0.

“We played really well over the weekend,” said Steve Bachman, who, along with Jake Collier, Nathan Rayl and Brandi Sangster, is an assistant coach to the Dawgs’ manager, Jamey Bachman.

The team’s roster is: Maley Martin, Jaxyn Ramos, Colbi Bachman, Macey Morgan, Kate Nilsen, Bailey Sangster, Claire Collier, Jocelyn Rayl, Hannah Sullivan and Lexi DelCurto.

