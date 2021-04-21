On a windy Tuesday afternoon at the Baker Sports Complex, the Baker softball team had a tough outing against La Grande, falling 20-0.
La Grande improved to 4-0. Baker is 0-3.
“We knew it was going to be a tough contest, but I just wanted us to compete and get better with each game,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “We are really young, and playing teams of this caliber will just make us better in the future.”
As the season progresses, Gulick said he will focus on Baker improve on defense.
“Fly balls, routine ground balls, making those easy plays are what we are really emphasizing right now, and hopefully we will get to improve with every game we get to play,” he said.
With a roster made of mainly of sophomores, who are playing both varsity and junior varsity games, Gulick said he sees this abbreviated season as an opportunity for the young Bulldogs to improve.
“I hope each kid walks away saying, ‘OK, I got better at something,’ whether it’s fielding or an at-bat, I want them to feel like they had some success somewhere,” Gulick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.