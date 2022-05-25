A small herd of Baker High students have qualified to make their brand during the Oregon High School Rodeo Association’s state finals rodeo June 8-11 at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.
Baker competitors who have qualified are Dysan Robb, Clark Norton and Winter Smith in cutting, Bryson Martin in bronc riding, and Colton Clark and Macey Moore in team roping.
They’re members of the Eastern Oregon Rodeo Club.
“Most of them have been competing since they were maybe 5 or so,” said Billie Deal, advisor for the Eastern Oregon Rodeo Club, a member of the Oregon High School Rodeo Association, an independent but school-supported rodeo league.
Cutting is conceptually simple — separating one cow from a herd of others. However, it’s difficult in execution, requiring a rider and horse working in tandem.
Team roping has paired participants, a header and heeler, who must lasso a cow by its horns and feet respectively in the quickest possible time.
Bronc riding is the a familiar rodeo event, requiring the rider to hold fast and stay loose atop a bucking, furious bronco.
While the students are part of a team, they compete as individuals against a statewide roster.
The Oregon High School Rodeo Association maintains junior, junior high and high school teams and supports students even beyond high school.
“When they reach seniors they can get rodeo scholarships to colleges around here, sometimes full rides,” said Deal, saying that the more events students compete in the more scholarships they may qualify for.
Preparation for the state finals rodeo intensive, with some competitors performing in up to 14 rodeos. The top 20 in each event will compete at state.
The top four in each event at Prineville will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming.
Other competitors can move on to the Silver State International Rodeo June 30-July 7 in Winnemucca, Nevada.
