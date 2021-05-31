Baker’s girls basketball team was unable to hold on to a 13-point lead in the first half and ended up losing 43-41 at Nyssa in the season-opening game on Friday, May 28.
Baker, the 2019 Class 4A state champions, was playing its first game since beating Gladstone 53-31 in a playoff game on March 6, 2020. Baker’s defense of its 2019 state title was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs were in Forest Grove, preparing for their first state tournament game, when the event was canceled.
In the first half Friday at Nyssa, Baker coach Mat Sand was pleased with his team’s performance
“We came out playing like what I was expecting,” Sand said. “They’re (Nyssa) a decent team.”
Baker’s biggest challenge was Gracie Johnson, Nyssa’s 6-foot-5 sophomore post.
Sand was proud of how Baker sophomore Rylee Elms took on the task of defending Johnson.
“I put Rylee Elms on her and then just gave her help and we did an excellent job on her in the first half,” Sand said.
After leading by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, Baker squandered most of its lead by scoring just two points in the third quarter.
“Most of it is attributed to the fact that we aren’t in basketball shape,” Sand said. “It was our first game of the year, so we had some really great moments. In the third quarter, when you only score two points, it’s hard to keep it rolling.”
Sand said he is excited to see how this shortened season progresses with a team that’s much different — and much younger — than the squad that didn’t get a chance to defend its state title more than a year ago. That team had four seniors.
“I’m not focused on the win/losses of this season, I am focused on the maturing process that is necessary for the team to be successful in the start of next year,” Sand said. “I told them at the end of the game that we are going to learn from it, learn what we can do differently, and think about the things that we can grow from here. There’s a lot of great things we can take away individually and as a team.”
Baker’s lone senior is Sydney Keller. Other returning players with varsity experience are sophomores Elms, Jozie Ramos, Macey Moore and Makenzie Flanagan.
Sand said he is glad to have Keller’s experience.
“I just really appreciate her coming out and being the team leader that she is,” Sand said. “She leads by example but she also has earned that voice that is necessary for that team. So I’m glad she is there to instill and be positive in this next group of girls.”
Baker will play in front of a home crowd today at 5:30 p.m. against Vale. The teams have Nyssa as a common opponent. Nyssa beat Vale 45-18 on May 25.
This is Baker’s first home game since the win over Gladstone in the playoff game on March 6, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.