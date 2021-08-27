By COREY KIRK
In front of parents and a rambunctious student section, the Baker volleyball team started its first fall season in two years on Thursday night, Aug. 26, by sweeping Powder Valley.
It was the Badgers’ first loss since November 2019.
“We need to appreciate every win,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said. “Obviously we had to earn it, they weren’t going to give it to us, so it was nose to the grindstone.”
Powder Valley swept Baker in two matches during the pandemic-abbreviated season earlier this year, winning on March 4 at North Powder and on March 31 in Baker City.
Abrego, a 2013 Powder Valley graduate who played volleyball for the Badgers, knew the match against the perennial Class 1A power wouldn’t be easy.
“Powder is a very fundamentally sound team so we had to be ready for long rallies, we had to be ready for the hard to reach pockets and the hard tipped shots,” Abrego said. “Despite being young, they are well rounded (and) Marji (Lind, Powder Valley’s longtime coach) runs a good program, so we should expect that.”
Baker forged a big lead in the first set and held it throughout, winning 25-12.
Abrego said it’s important to set the tempo of a match, and the Bulldogs did that with the strong first set.
“They grew in confidence for sure,” Abrego said.
The Badgers rallied early in the second set, taking a lead that reached five points.
Abrego called timeout. She told her players they needed to regain the focus they had in the first set.
“We don’t want to be complacent,” Abrego said. “We don’t want our momentum to shift. We need to be consistent moving forward.”
The Bulldogs heeded their coach’s advice, rallying to regain the lead in the middle of the set and going on to win 25-16.
Senior co-captain Lacy Churchfield said she was proud of how her teammates responded to Powder Valley taking the lead.
“We took that first set for granted, we felt confident we were going to win the next one which wasn’t that easy,” Churchfield said. “We just have to keep fighting, encouraging one another.”
In the third set, the Badgers remained close throughout the first half, with Baker leading by no more than two points through the 15th point.
But Baker then pulled away late to win the set 25-19 and complete the sweep.
Although happy with the win, the Bulldogs will strive to maintain their focus as the season continues.
“I’m glad that we won but I am going to look forward to the next game, this is just one, kind of like a warm up game,” Churchfield said. “I don’t know how good McCall is going to be, so I am expecting them to be a tough team.”
“Big things are coming,” Abrego said. “We are really hungry for it. We are looking forward to competing against our own league. We have McCall and then next Thursday we have Union and that will be a good one, so that is where our minds are focused.”
Baker travels to Idaho today, Aug. 28, to take on the McCall-Donnelly Vandals at 1:45 p.m. PDT.
