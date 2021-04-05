Led by individual wins from seniors Sydney Keller and Justin Ash, the Baker/Powder Valley cross-country teams won the team titles at the district cross-country meet Friday, April 2 at La Grande.
“I am really impressed with both Justin and Sydney, they ran great individual races, ran with a lot of confidence,” Cole said. “I’m happy with how the meet went, the way the kids ran, obviously we are super excited to have a district meet. It was the frosting on the cake so to speak.”
But not the final layer.
Baker now prepares for a state meet — not sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association — on Saturday, April 10 at Eugene’s Marist High School.
On Saturday at La Grande, Baker won the boys team title by the slimmest of margins, with 34 points to La Grande’s 35.
The individual race was nearly as close, with Ash crossing the line in 16:51, just four seconds ahead of La Grande senior Cristian Mendoza.
Cole said she expected the team standings likely would come down to a single point.
Baker sophomore Thaddeus Pepera, who finished seventh, ran a key race, with “a great kick in the end which ended up being that pivotal point for us,” Cole said. “That was super exciting.”
Junior Gavin Stone placed fifth for Baker. Gabriel Bott was 9th, Jordan Mills 12th, Seth Mastrude 13th, and Ryan Hansen 23rd.
In the girls race, Keller defended her 2019 district title, winning in 20:48, almost 48 seconds ahead of runner up Emily Tubbs, a La Grande freshman.
Baker’s Emma Baeth placed third, followed by Sydney Lamb in fifth, Salena Bott in seventh, Corah Downing in 8th, and Avril Zickgraf in 12th.
“Our girls’ strength is they do a great job packing it up, and so they ran in a great pack,” Cole said.
Although there won’t be any statewide competition for some other sports to conclude this pandemic-shortened season for traditional fall sports, cross-country is an exception. Coaches have been planning the state meet, which normally takes place in November at Lane Community College in Eugene.
“We are super excited to be able to compete at state, we really appreciate our school district’s support and letting our kids compete as much as they can,” Cole said.
She plans to employ the same training philosophy in preparation for the state meet, but with less mileage to ensure the Bulldogs are well-rested.
“Ten days from state is when you start backing off a little bit and letting your legs recover,” Cole said.
The girls race starts at 11:15 a.m., with the boys beginning about noon. Results are posted at www.athletic.net.
